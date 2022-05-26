Celebrate extravaganza of dairy!

WAUPACA, Wis. – It’s been about 20 years since the Waupaca area has had an on-farm event celebrating June Dairy Month, Ruth Trinrud says. She and her family decided that needed to change. So they’re planning an all-new event – “Dairy Agstravaganza” – to be held June 25 at their farm, Whitetail Valley Dairy.
“We need to give people a better understanding of what farming is all about,” she said.
She and her husband, Brad Trinrud, and children – Jensen and Griffin Trinrud – farm together at the Waupaca-area farm. With help from four full-time employees and two part-time employees, they milk 300 cows. Including the milk cows, they care for a total of more than 800 head of dairy cattle. They also have 100 head of beef cattle and farm 1,600 acres of crops.
One of the main reasons why the area hasn’t hosted an on-farm event in recent years has been because of negative public perceptions about dairy farming, Ruth Trinrud said. Undercover videos supposedly showing abuses at some farms can overshadow farms that are well-managed, and that follow rules and regulations.
The Weyauwega-Fremont FFA has hosted an annual dairy breakfast in the area for several years; it will be held June 19 this year at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds, 602 South St., Weyauwega, Wisconsin. Trinrud encourages people to attend both the breakfast and the Dairy Agstravaganza. Both support the dairy industry, she said.
The Dairy Agstravaganza is different in that it will enable the public to see the farm and animals firsthand, Jensen Trinrud said. A farm tour will be used to explain to attendees what animals are fed and why they’re moved to different barns, for example.
“We’ll also have a video showing how cows are milked and how feed is mixed,” Ruth Trinrud said.
Debi Bartel has volunteered to publicize the Dairy Agstravaganza by contacting local television stations and distributing posters to area businesses. A vice-president at First State Bank in New London, Wisconsin, she said the bank supports volunteerism; it’s involved in various community activities. Dairy Agstravaganza is especially important to her because she’s married to Steve Bartel, a dairy farmer. He’s a co-owner of Breezy Hills Farms near Weyauwega. She points to her own background to explain why on-farm events are important.
“I was a city girl,” she said. “I was raised in Omaha, Nebraska. When I married my husband I had so many questions about dairy farming.”
On-farm events can help non-farming people learn more about where and how their food is produced, and the people who produce it. She said she’s impressed by how much farmers do to keep cows comfortable – such as how frequently bedding is changed, and how misters and fans are used in warm weather.
“It amazes me when I hear some people talk (about farming) and get so much wrong,” she said.
Trinrud said there will be a couple-hundred volunteers. She expects the Dairy Agstravaganza to attract about 3,000 visitors.
“I have a great committee and the volunteers are getting excited,” she said. “They’re ready to help make this an awesome event for the public.”
Mike Sankey, a research agronomist with Legacy Seeds, will serve as a tour guide. He’ll be able to field a variety of questions, especially those related to crops and feed.
“These types of events are important because many people today are far-removed from agriculture,” he said. “I’m happy to talk about where their food comes from. Events like this also show adults how much agriculture has changed. Farms, such as the Trinrud farm, are modern, efficient and clean.”
Todd Petersen is with the Waupaca Area Youth Hockey Association. He and group members will be among the volunteers.
“Waupaca is a great small town and it’s amazing to our club,” he said. “We want to give back to the community – and farming is an important part of the community.”
Mike Drexler is a broker and owner of Re/Max Lyons Real Estate in Waupaca. He’ll also be volunteering, working in the food tent. Like Peterson, he said farming is a big part of the community.
“And with so much going on in the industry, it’s great to still see sustainable family dairies,” he said.
Whitetail Valley Dairy has been in the Trinrud family since 1902. Ruth Trinrud said her son and daughter want to continue farming. To help support the future of the farm, they’ve diversified into a beef business with Whitetail Valley Beef.
“We don’t want to have all our cookies in one jar,” Trinrud said.
The Trinruds began using beef-cattle semen in 2019 to help manage their heifer numbers and to sell beef calves. They’ve since transitioned into finishing beef cattle and selling beef direct from their on-farm store. The store is open for limited hours Fridays and Saturdays, or by appointment. The family reaches customers and potential customers through social media, posters in their community and word-of-mouth advertising. Their beef also is featured at a local tavern’s monthly meat raffle.
Beef sales have been so good that the Trinruds in 2021 built a barn for the beef cattle. As that loan is paid down the beef operation will be more profitable, Ruth Trinrud said. The family’s beef business is currently paying for itself.
Burgers from Whitetail Valley Beef will be on the Dairy Agstravaganza’s menu along with bratwurst, string cheese, potato chips, pickles and cookies. And the Wittenberg Lions Club will be selling its deep-fried cheese curds – a local favorite. Cedar Crest ice cream will be offered at no cost.
In addition to the farm tour, the event will feature several children’s activities including a pedal pull. Also planned are dairy-promotion materials from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, an appearance by Alice in Dairyland, a silent auction and a basket raffle.
Trinrud welcomes all to attend.
“It will be a lot of fun,” she said.
Whitetail Valley Dairy is located at E1596 Haase Road, Waupaca.
Visit bit.ly/3Ksw3mi to watch a video showing daily operations at the farm. Visit whitetailvalley.org for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.