Dairy ammonia emissions studied

Livestock-dense countries around the world are under pressure to reduce ammonia emissions, in a bid to become more environmentally friendly. Dairy farms have been labeled as producers of ammonia, and have been set targets or quotas in many countries in an overall effort to cut emissions.
There are a number of studies underway to research the best methods to reduce ammonia, one of which is the Dairy-4-Future project currently underway in Northern Ireland and a few other countries.
The research is showing that, depending on the farm-management practices, it’s possible to reduce ammonia emissions by a number of methods.
- Reduce dietary crude protein.
- Apply slurry using reduced-emission slurry-spreading equipment.
- Cover above-ground slurry stores.
- Increase the length of the grazing season.
- Use protected-urea or calcium-ammonium-nitrate fertilizer.
Dairy-4-Future is a $4.6 million Atlantic Interreg-funded project that aims to improve the sustainability of dairy farming in the Atlantic region of Europe. Through a consortium of 11 partners from Scotland to the Azores, the project aims to increase the competitiveness, sustainability and resilience of dairy farms in those Atlantic regions.
At the heart of the project are a group of 100 pilot farmers as well as 10 experimental and demonstration farms drawn from all the regions involved.
Ammonia creates problemsAmmonia is an air pollutant. When it reacts with other atmospheric pollutants it can negatively impact human health. Ammonia’s not a greenhouse gas, but can indirectly result in increased emissions of nitrous oxide – which is a potent greenhouse gas. Deposition of ammonia on land can damage sensitive plant species in protected habitats.
Ammonia emissions on the 10 pilot farms in Northern Ireland are being calculated from detailed farm-management data and are being analyzed by the Teagasc Food Research Centre in Moorepark, Ireland. Ammonia emissions calculated from the data have been expressed per 1,000 kilograms of fat- and protein-corrected milk yield. The ammonia-emissions analysis results are presented in Table 1. Those results have been fed back to the participating farmers to indicate emission sources, and how they may be reduced.
Nitrogen excretion needs controlOne way to reduce the quantity of ammonia available to be released is to reduce the crude-protein content of the dairy-cow diet. Reducing the dietary crude protein in a balanced manner – seeking professional nutritional advice on how to do so – will reduce the nitrogen excreted by cows in their urine. That will reduce the quantity of nitrogen in urine and dung that’s available be emitted as ammonia.
Protein sources, predominantly soyabean and rapeseed, are among the most expensive ingredients in dairy-cow concentrates. Reducing crude protein in the dairy-cow diet can therefore also reduce the cost of concentrate rations. Where modern nutritional-analysis software is used to reduce dietary crude protein in a balanced manner, milk-production levels will be maintained or increased. Anecdotal evidence suggests in some herds milk-protein levels can also increase.
Data from analysis of Dairy-4-Future project farms indicates the most reduced levels of nitrogen excretion were fully housed herds, as shown on farms 4 and 7 in Figure 3. The reduced levels of nitrogen excretion can be explained by the cows not grazing extreme-crude-protein grass – and also by the use of professional nutritional advice to balance dietary crude protein and minimize the cost of dairy-cow concentrates.
Emissions occur from other sourcesThe fully housed herd tended to have the smallest nitrogen-excretion rates. But they also had the most ammonia emissions from housing due to the longer housing period. The most ammonia emissions from slurry storage were found on a winter-housed summer-grazing farm, where a proportion of the slurry-storage capacity included an uncovered above-ground slurry store.
The fully housed farms also tended to have increased emissions from manure spreading due to the greater quantity of manure to be spread. But that was mitigated to some extent by the partial use of reduced-emission slurry-spreading equipment.
The emissions from inorganic-fertilizer application averaged 8 percent of the total. But on a farm that makes excellent use of grazed grass and practices extended grazing, a large proportion of the fertilizer used was unprotected urea. On that farm the total ammonia-emission rate was the greatest of all the farms, with the fertilizer emissions accounting for 44 percent of total farm-ammonia emissions.
Visit dairy4future.eu for more information.
With 16 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world – currently virtually – to bring readers international news.