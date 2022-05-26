Growth-management programs analyzed

Motivated by concerns about reduced and variable milk prices and farm incomes, a number of dairy-industry groups have expressed interest in programs to manage growth in U.S. milk production and enhance dairy supply-chain coordination. This study evaluated the impacts of different configurations of “Growth Management Programs” intended to modify the trajectory of growth in U.S. milk production.
Growth-management programs specify an allowable production increase and market-access fees paid by farms that exceeded that growth. We assessed the potential impact of the implementation of growth-management programs with different assumptions about their operation, assuming the programs would have been implemented in January 2014. We evaluated a variety of farm-level and dairy-market outcomes during 2014 to 2021 using a detailed dynamic simulation model of the global dairy supply chain.
Key findings
- The programs would reduce variation in milk prices, enhance average milk prices and margin-over-feed costs to varying degrees, and increase average net farm operating income for operations staying within allowable production increase for all farm sizes compared to a baseline scenario with existing policies. Average annual milk prices were increased between $0.73 per hundredweight and $1.41 per hundredweight, depending on the design of the growth-management program. Including refund payments for farms within allowable-production-increase limits, average milk revenue would be greater by $1.15 per hundredweight to $2.13 per hundredweight. Reduction in the average variation in milk prices ranged from $0.16 per hundredweight to $0.21 per hundredweight.
- Compared to the baseline scenario, growth-management programs would slow growth in average annual U.S. milk production from 2.5 percent to 2.1 percent per year for the most restrictive program, increase U.S. retail fluid prices by as much as 15 cents per gallon, increase average prices for other dairy products by 3 percent to 11 percent, slow the average annual growth of U.S. dairy-product exports by 2 percent, reduce domestic dairy-product sales by 1 percent to 3 percent, and reduce U.S. government expenditures on dairy supports by as much as $2.5 billion.
- Entry of 60 new farms per year with milk production of as much as 5 million pounds per year could be accommodated with a three-year grace period without payment of market-access fees and without substantive effects on the operation of the growth-management program.
- An initial assessment suggests that growth-management programs would not have mitigated the prices shocks experienced in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic but would have reduced the number of farms experiencing negative net farm operating income.
- An average Wisconsin grazing dairy staying within allowable growth is simulated to experience an increase in average annual net farm operating income of as much as 74 percent or $23,000. Net farm operating income for an average Wisconsin grazing dairy is simulated to increase even with growth of more than the allowable production increase for four of the five of the designs analyzed.
Charles Nicholson is an adjunct associate professor at the Cornell University-School of Integrative Plant Science. Mark Stephenson is the director of Dairy Policy Analysis for the University of Wisconsin. This work was supported in part by funding from the UW-Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems.