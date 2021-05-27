Have family fun at family farm

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. – Family fun at a family farm will be in store June 19 at the Sheboygan County Breakfast on the Farm at Devin-Acres near Elkhart Lake. And because breakfast tickets are being sold online in advance of the event, families will be able to head directly to the fun … or the food.
Attendees can participate in a number of fun activities before or after enjoying a breakfast of scrambled eggs, pancakes and various dairy products. There will be a petting zoo, pony rides, visits with “Addie the Cow,” a pedal-tractor pull, antique-tractor exhibits, a cheese-carving demonstration, an “Ask a Farmer” booth, an educational station with a veterinarian and a nutritionist, and more.
There will be a wagon tour of Devin-Acres, owned by fifth-generation family farmers Kevin and Debra Kirsch. The family will celebrate 150 years of farming in 2022. The farm was established in 1872 by Jacob Kirsch, Kevin Kirsch’s great-great grandfather.
Currently the Kirsches have a 240-cow milking herd and raise all their young stock. They have a rolling herd average of 30,000 pounds of milk with twice-daily milking. They farm 700 acres, growing alfalfa, corn, wheat and soybeans. Most of what they grow they feed or use for bedding at the farm.
Debra Kirsch, who completed the Dairy Herd Management program at Lakeshore Technical College, said she especially enjoys caring for calves. Her husband most enjoys his work with crops and machinery, she said. A full-time employee is responsible for maintaining bunkers, feeding cows and replenishing bedding. Another employee helps with equipment maintenance.
Stacey Knoener, one of three Kirsch daughters, does the morning milking as well as cow and calf care. She also milks two nights per week so her mom can have some time off.
Kirsch said she relishes those evenings, which often include “grandma time” with her grandkids. One of her favorite parts of farming is being able to see her daughters and grandchildren on a frequent basis. Knoener has two daughters – Emma, 4, and Lexi, 2. Daughter Kendra Horst has a son, Malcom Horst, 9 months. Daughter Jessica Wolfert has a son, Deklyn Wolfert, 3.
Sheboygan County Dairy Promotion Association members will be doing their best to ensure visitors have a good and safe time. The association’s David TenDole said selling advance tickets online should help reduce ticket lines at the event. That should ensure better social distancing as well as help the association better plan how much food to order.
Due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19, many dairy-breakfast organizers are wondering what 2021 numbers will be. With the exception of being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Sheboygan event annually attracts from 3,000 to 3,500 attendees, said Marlene Kammann, dairy ambassador with the Sheboygan County Dairy Promotion Association.
The association will be spacing dining tables further apart as well as outside, weather permitting. It’s increasing the number of hand-sanitation stations and volunteers will be wearing masks.
“(I’m proud of) our focus on producing high-quality milk and having a neat, clean farm,” Kirsch said. “I hope visitors to the breakfast will gain a better understanding of what farming is like. We want to show them our farm and that we do the best job we can.”
Visit facebook.com and search for “Devin Acres” and visit facebook.com/SheboyganCountyDairyPromotionAssociation and sheboygancountydairypromotion.com for more information.
Visit bit.ly/dairy2021 for a map of Wisconsin’s dairy breakfasts.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.