Industry needs Dairy Revitalization Plan

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. – One thing farmers have learned in the past two years is how essential stable milk prices are for resiliency and food security, Bobbi Wilson says.
Wilson is the government-relations associate for the Wisconsin Farmers Union. She recently led an all-star cast in explaining a proposed Dairy Revitalization Plan. The plan would use market-access fees paid by dairy farmers to offset the growth of dairy farms.
Chuck Nicholson, associate professor at the University of Wisconsin, said several scenarios were developed to create flexibility in order to finalize the plan’s details. The federal government would write the final rule; the plan would work within the framework of the federal orders.
Wilson said the plan is being promoted now so it could be incorporated into the 2023 farm bill.
Joe Bragger, former Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation president, is a dairy farmer near Independence, Wisconsin. He said under the plan farmers would need to learn to manage their dairies differently. For instance, if toward the end of the year a producer is slightly exceeding her or his production base, the farmer may want to feed more milk to the calves to keep milk pounds in line with the base to avoid a penalty. The penalty, called a market-access fee, would be paid by farmers who increase production.
Sarah Lloyd is a food-systems scientist for the UW-Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems and a supply-chain specialist for the University of Minnesota-Forever Green Initiative, working on the Grassland 2.0 Project. She also does work for the Wisconsin Food Hub Cooperative. Her family owns a 450-cow dairy in Columbia County, Wisconsin. Based on the market-access fee, she thinks growth timing would need to be planned carefully. Calculations show it would take three years for a dairy to recoup what was lost in fees by expanding. Market fees would be passed on to farmers who do not increase production.
Brad Goplin is a dairy farmer near Osseo, Wisconsin. He said he sees the plan as helpful to every size of farm.
“It’s a tool that will help either size, no matter what size, to remain profitable,” he said. “I think it’s a great idea. (It) probably should have happened a long time ago. I’m glad it’s coming to the table again.”
He has no plans to expand his 60-cow herd, he said, but he may be forced to increase herd size or sell the cows to meet inflated input costs.
Input costs for processors are increasing too.
“The plan would be advantageous to processors by providing a more-stable volume of milk,” Lloyd said. “We need to bring them into the conversation now.”
Sam Olson is a fifth-generation farmer with 50 intensively grazed cows near Dallas, Wisconsin. He said milk supply gives farmers the upper hand.
“The one thing farmers do have control over is the supply – how much there is or isn’t on the market,” he said. “The demand (for dairy products) does continue to increase, even with fluid-milk consumption going down. We know the numbers, both on the farm and consumption. One of the big things I do like about the plan we looked at … is it doesn’t matter if I have 25 cows, 50, 100, 500 or 5,000 – you will see an increase in farm operating income.”
Matt Krenz milks 60 cows near Fall Creek, Wisconsin. He agrees all farms need to be involved.
“I would encourage everyone to remember we are all working together regardless of size,” he said. “You could probably say anybody under 5,000 cows is a small farm today. If you think you have a bigger farm and are insulated from all this, you’re not. If we don’t work together there is no future.”
Plans for the Dairy Revitalization Plan are the result of Farmer’s Union and Farm Bureau members working together with staff at UW.
“I think it’s great we have two organizations that are trusted, coming together,” Goplin said. “And hopefully with the movement we can make our voices heard.”
Bob Gierok is a dairy farmer with 50 milking cows near Independence in Trempealeau County. He reminded everyone that the plan still needs to pass through Washington.
“I think it’s a good program,” he said. “It sounds good, but how do we make it fly with Congress? If they would be onboard, this program will have merit.”
Bragger said, “The conversation is going to come from all of us talking. Show unity among ourselves. Let’s move this forward. That will press other people to join or offer something better.
“The status quo is not acceptable. You’re either at the table helping with those conversations, or the choices will be made and we’ll be here again in five years having the same discussion. Please stay engaged.”
Farmers Union has posted a calculator farmers can use to determine how they would fare with the Dairy Revitalization Plan. Visit dairymarkets.org/GMP/GMP_app.html for more information.
Visit www.dairytogether.com for more information.
