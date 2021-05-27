During this challenging past year Wisconsin dairy farmers have been deemed essential workers, committed to their communities by working every day to provide nutritious dairy products to help feed Americans. This June is the time to honor them during National Dairy Month.
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin invites consumers to observe National Dairy Month by buying local dairy products to support the farmers who make the state America’s Dairyland. The farmers take pride in caring for their animals while preserving family farmland for future generations.
National Dairy Month is the time to shine an even brighter light on all that’s special about Wisconsin’s $45.6 billion dairy industry and its hardworking dairy farmers. Purchasing nutrient-packed dairy products with the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese® or Proudly Wisconsin Dairy® badge is an easy and impactful way to support Wisconsin dairy farmers.
National Dairy Month activities will take place both in-person and online.
Attend socially distant events. From homemade meals on the farm to drive-thru farm tours complete with carryout packages featuring local dairy products, there’s a slice of the celebration for everyone. Visit bit.ly/dairy2021
- for a map of events.
Participate in a virtual farm tour. For family entertainment tune into a virtual tour of the Scientific Holsteins family farm near Chippewa Falls. See how dairy farmers care for their animals while preserving their family farmland for future generations. Visit wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month
- for more information.
Watch the “I’m A Wisconsin Dairy Farmer” documentary series. With 95 percent of Wisconsin dairy farms owned and operated by families, it’s important to spotlight the people leading the dairy industry forward. Through short engaging videos, viewers will meet some of the families behind Wisconsin dairy. Viewers will see first-hand how farming is a labor of love, land, cows, family and feeding the world. Visit wisconsindairy.org/Our-Farms/Our-Farmers
- for more information.
Dish out the dairy. Make uniquely Wisconsin recipes with local dairy products that deliver both great taste and immune-boosting nutrients like calcium, Vitamin A, vitamin D and protein. They help people of all ages achieve greater health and wellness. Visit wisconsindairy.org/national-dairy-month for more information.
Suzanne Fanning is the senior vice-president of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and the chief marketing officer for Wisconsin Cheese. Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin’s world-class dairy products. Visit WisconsinDairy.org for more information.