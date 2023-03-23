BRILLION, Wis. – Everybody knows a farm needs to make money to stay in business. Crops and livestock must pay. And if there was a way to make more money by cutting costs, or raising more crops on the same land, most people would do it. But sometimes simple answers are difficult to find because they’re so common to us we don’t see them.
In the 1950s my dad dug a big hole down to bedrock on the edge of our yard. Our farm lacked a root cellar so dad decided to make one. He erected walls of concrete blocks and made a ceiling of reinforced concrete. Dirt from the excavation was piled neatly over the roof. That root cellar kept all our vegetables fresh for months each year by using the almost-constant temperature of the ground a few feet below the surface. It was cool in summer and warmer than freezing all winter.
It turns out, my dad was harvesting energy that’s available on practically all farms. Instead of buying electricity or gas for heating or cooling a storage room, the ground was doing it for free.
Could that constant temperature of the ground on a farm be used to heat or cool larger buildings like barns? If energy under farm fields could be harvested it would be like having two crops on the same field at the same time – one on the surface and one underneath.
Colleen Vanderloop, owner of the AVA Group near Brillion, has since 2017 been harvesting energy from the ground on her farm. AVA Group specializes in raising calves and assisting other calf farms.
“The system has been working well,” she said. “The main reason I installed it was to heat our barns. We exchange the air in the barns several times each hour; we heat the barns to 62 degrees. The temperature of the ground is between 48 and 55 degrees.”
Heating 48- to 55-degree air to 62 degrees requires much less energy than heating outside winter air to 62 degrees. But what about during summer?
“My daughter and I were in the barn one hot summer day,” she said. “It dawned on me that we didn’t need to exchange the air in the barns as often in the summer anymore because we were drawing air cooled by the ground, not hot air from outside. We don’t have to run as many fans in summer.”
Fred Daniels is part of the We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service energy-services team.
“The system simply draws air through the ground,” he said. “It’s a negative-pressure system. There’s a series of 21 corrugated plastic pipes about 300 feet long buried in the ground. The pipes come to a manifold that comes into the barn. Fans on the exhaust side of the barn suck air through the pipes 365 days a year. The WPS energy-efficiency services team just calculated that at $1.80 a gallon, this system is saving about $7,500 per year in propane cost.”
Vanderloop has developed expertise with her ground-energy system by experimenting through the years. She shares her expertise through her consulting business.
“I know how people can put in these systems correctly,” she said. “There are times of the year, parts of spring and fall, when the air outdoors is closer to the 62-degree air we need in the barns. Those times of the year we don’t need to draw from the ground system. Systems need to be right-sized for the buildings they help heat and cool.
“These systems can reduce heat stress for cattle in summer. Farmers have fields. Many have drain tile under fields that are easily located by modern (global positioning) systems. If farmers install ground-energy systems under their fields they will know where they’re located.
“We make hay on the field where our system is buried. Farmers can use fields with ground-energy systems under them just like they use fields with drain tile under them. Fields can be multipurpose.
“Farmers can get more production from cows in summer if we can keep them cool. Reproduction is better. Milk production is better.”
It turns out my dad was on to something with that root cellar. Using energy under farm fields that’s free for the taking can heat farm buildings in winter and cool them in summer. Farmers can harvest two crops from a field at once. Livestock production can increase while gas and electric bills decrease.
Visit www.avagroupinc.us and www.wisconsinpublicservice.com for more information. Contact Fred Daniels at fred.daniels@wecenergygroup.com or 414-750-4093.
