Heifer-raiser 'wins' with energy efficiency

Colleen Vanderloop, owner of AVA Group Inc. near Brillion, Wisconsin, is using an earth-tubing system to-heat and cool air at her heifer-raising operation. The system has helped reduce energy costs as well as improve heifer comfort, she said.
In the 1990s she was raising veal calves in a barn. But after the veal-calf market declined in the early 2000s, she took the opportunity to remodel the barn to custom-raise heifers. She has been custom-raising heifers for other dairy farmers since the mid 2000s. With help from her daughter, Brooke Vanderloop, she currently raises 1,500 heifer calves from 1 day to 7 months of age. They also raise bull calves for a feedlot.
As Vanderloop’s business grew, she decided to build another barn. She said she wanted to have a heated indoor facility. She had to consider fuel costs because the pre-weaning area needed to be maintained at 62 degrees Fahrenheit and the post-weaning area needed to be maintained at 42 degrees Fahrenheit.
The older barn is heated with wood and LP. She was introduced to the earth-tube system in the early 2000s, but said she just didn't have a way to use it. She thought it was a good alternative to heating, she said. Later she would learn the system also provided cooling benefits.
She installed the system In a field adjacent to the new barn. It consists of 21 feeder tubes that are 12 inches in diameter and 290 feet long. Each of the tubes is a corrugated pipe, which is exposed about 3 feet above ground level. The pipes have rain caps and screens to keep birds and rodents from entering.
The tubes are placed 8 feet apart and use the ground temperature of 52 degrees Fahrenheit at 8 feet below. The 21 tubes run into a main “manifold.” It consists of a pipe that starts at 18 inches in diameter, gradually increasing to 48 inches in diameter. Air is drawn into a plenum area via a three-quarter-horsepower exhaust fan.
From the plenum area, air is pushed through a positive-pressure system into the barns, said Fred Daniels of Energy Efficiency Services team at We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service. The positive-pressure system incorporates radiators that supplement the heat to reach 62 degrees Fahrenheit in the pre-weaning barn.
Post-weaned animals usually don’t need additional heat unless temperatures fall below 0 degree Fahrenheit, Vanderloop said.
Daniels said that custom-calf raisers face a unique challenge with indoor facilities that are being heated. They need to continually bring fresh air into the building and keep the temperature above freezing. By introducing air in the coldest part of winter that’s very close to ground temperature – 48 degrees to 55 degrees Fahrenheit— versus an ambient air temperature of 0 degree Fahrenheit, there’s a significant savings in gas consumption, he said.
“The system also has benefits in the summer,” he said. “When a typical tunnel- or cross-ventilated barn pulls ambient air in the barn – many times in the 90-degree range – the system allows the barn to pull in 60-degree air. That can improve cow comfort.”
Corrugated pipe is used for installation of the 290-foot tubes to slow airflow; that allows air more time to reach ground temperature. The main manifold line is double-walled smooth pipe for speed and to keep the air tempered.
PVC pipe isn’t recommended because the wall is too thick and too smooth to work properly, Vanderloop said. She said she learned it’s important to use proper tile fittings for the system.
“We have installed a small sub pump to collect any condensation that may accumulate in the summer,” she said. “The field used for the tubes also can be used for crops, giving it a dual purpose.
“Reducing energy costs and finding a more energy-efficient way to run a business is always a win. The earth-tube system can be easily installed to alter outside temperatures.”
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
