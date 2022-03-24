Power projects reenergize dairy farm

OCONTO, Wis. – Antiques and vintage clothing are great. Trying to farm in a 100-year-old barn not so much. While the longevity of such structures is impressive, outdated electrical wiring can be dangerous. That’s why Phil and Laura Finger of Finger Family Farm near Oconto worked with Wisconsin Public Service on a farm-rewiring project. The Fingers learned they were eligible for grants to update their dairy farm’s existing electrical system.
The Fingers and their team milk 530 cows as well as raise young stock. They were winners of the 2020 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer program and also were named the 2021 National Outstanding Young Farmers.
“Working with Phil and Laura has been a very positive experience,” said Chuck Imig, WPS agricultural account manager. “Their example of hard work and dedication is seen through their success on the farm.”
WPS helped in summer 2021with a number of projects on the Finger farm. The family farm was established in 1872; one of the barns still standing was built in the early 1900s. The Fingers had that tiestall barn rewired about 13 years ago but it was due for additional updates.
Imig recommended installing an equipotential plane in their new heifer barn, which was built in 2021. The plane is a grounding grid that balances voltage between two surfaces with which cattle may come in contact. The Fingers were eligible for the WPS cost-share grant. The grant, offered to dairy farmers, is payable to as much as $2,000 per project
The Fingers also consulted with WPS about relocating several of their overhead power lines to bury them underground. The overhead lines, which were carrying electricity into the farm’s different buildings, were interfering with equipment movement.
“They were too low for the size of equipment we operate now,” Laura Finger said. “We had two poles tied together to support a mass of wires. WPS worked with us and our electrician to help relocate them through installation of underground wires to their respective locations.”
That project also involved upgrading the farm’s existing 400-amp pole top to a newer 600-amp grade-level service. That will provide the Fingers additional capacity for any future expansion plans they might want to do, Imig said. The Fingers were able to use the WPS Farm Rewiring Grant Program to help pay for the project; the maximum grant amount for a dairy farm is $10,000.
In addition to the electrical upgrades the Fingers finished construction of a new heifer barn in 2021. The barn can house as many as 80 animals; they currently have 70 animals in the new facility. It was built a bit bigger to provide comfort to the heifers as well as for people working in the building, Laura Finger said.
