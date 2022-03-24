Well-rounded consultant joins WPS

CHILTON, Wis. – Sometimes we run into people who just seem to be in the right place. As we begin to know them it usually turns out that indeed, they were collecting knowledge and experience all along the path to where they are now. And folks like that can be worth their weight in gold.
Alex Geiser is one of those people. He’s a new Wisconsin Public Service agricultural consultant based in Chilton. Like the rest of the WPS agricultural staff, he has a farm background and an education in agriculture. A lifelong Wisconsin resident, he graduated from Hilbert High School.
“I went to Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton (Wisconsin) for a degree in agribusiness and science technology, and then to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls to study dairy science,” he said. “I had an uncle who had a 50-cow dairy outside of Hilbert. That’s where my farming started; I’ve worked on dairy farms much of my life.”
Geiser has also worked in feed sales, cheese production and as a project manager for a company specializing in anaerobic digesters. In his free time he raises beef cattle.
But being an agricultural consultant at WPS is the position he has been working toward all his life.
“There are several (WPS agricultural consultants) around the state,” he said. “We serve the agricultural community. If folks need new service, or have concerns with service they have – both electrical and natural gas – they contact us. We are here to serve our customers.”
Rob Juneau, also a WPS agricultural consultant, manages the annual WPS Farm Show.
“When we started (agricultural consulting) our services were based around stray-voltage testing,” Juneau said. “Wisconsin developed a farm-wiring program around 1999. A utility can fix problems (on utility-owned equipment), but farmers had to fix the problems in their own wiring. Now there can be funding to help fix problem wiring for farmers. We can also help with wiring-system updates.
“If a farmer is upgrading, putting in a new freestall barn for instance, they can call us and we can make the application process easier for them. We can help them with contracts so they can get electricity they need and natural gas where it’s available. As farms get bigger they often use more gas. Sometimes it’s cost-effective to run natural gas to a farm.
“We can help with billing questions. Essentially we’re account representatives. Whatever a farmer needs, they can call us and we will help them.”
WPS ag representatives will be available at the WPS Farm Show. Sometimes we need to talk to that person who has harvested knowledge on the path of life and is in the right place. The WPS Farm Show is a golden opportunity to meet folks who are in the right place to help with farm-energy needs.
Visit www.wisconsinpublicservice.com/partners/agriculture/farm-staff or call 877-444-0888 for more information regarding services or to schedule an appointment.
Visit wpsfarmshow.com for more information on the farm show.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.