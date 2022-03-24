WPS funded feasibility study

Wisconsin Public Service in 2012 provided funding to Brown County, Wisconsin, to study the feasibility of anaerobic digestion on dairy farms. Dynamic Group was awarded the feasibility study and BC Organics arose from its results.
The “BC” in the facility’s name stands for Brown County. “Organics” is used in the name because the facility is not just an anaerobic digester; it’s an organic waste-management facility, said Dan Nemke, Dynamic’s chief technology officer.
“We provide organic waste solutions to the dairy industry through both anaerobic digestion and nutrient recovery,” he said.
Dynamic has provided project development and will be responsible for maintenance of BC Organics. It owns the facility, which is to feature 16 digesters. Each is to have the capacity to hold 1.25 million gallons of manure.
The farms with which Dynamic is working are all within about a 10-mile radius of the facility. Two of the largest farms, only about a mile from the plant, will pump manure via pipeline to BC Organics. The project will pay for the other farms to haul manure to the digester, Nemke said.
WPS has continued to be involved as the BC Organics facility has progressed. WPS has helped to extend the facility’s natural-gas lines and three-phase electric power to the project site, Nemke said.
Rob Juneau, an agricultural consultant at WPS, is working with BC Organics to prepare transformers and gas meters as construction continues.
“I’m also working with a couple of the farms that will be supplying manure,” Juneau said. “They also need new three-phase services.”
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.