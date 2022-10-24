 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
test

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Several years ago I did a storytelling event for more than 300 NOMADS, a volunteer group that travels around the country doing maintenance and…

From the Fields: Lynn Grooms

From the Fields: Lynn Grooms

Soybean harvest has been progressing well in southwestern Wisconsin, with yields averaging better than the historical average. Some farmers ar…

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

I have had several experiences in my life when I knew something that I should not have been able to know. One afternoon I was napping when I a…

Ag world loses longtime teacher

Ag world loses longtime teacher

Robert Giller Kauffman, 89, passed away Oct. 7, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin. He was born Dec. 29, 1932, to Elmer and Ruth Kauffman in St. Jose…

From the Fields: LeeAnne Bulman

From the Fields: LeeAnne Bulman

This past week brought an end to the soybean harvest for almost everyone in western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota. I took a roundabout …

