Altered consumer habits drive dairy purchases

With 2020 in the rearview mirror and 2021 officially underway, it’s natural to think about what the new year will bring to the dairy category. Like many other sectors, dairy experienced extraordinary growth along with significant challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The insights gained from the past year, as unusual as it was, can help in planning for the year ahead.
Take look back
The pandemic changed many facets of American lives, including how consumers shop for, prepare and eat food. The percentage of Americans preparing at least 90 percent of their meals at home surged from 24 percent before the pandemic to 59 percent during the initial stages of the crisis when many restaurants closed. Even now that restaurants have pivoted with take-out, delivery and reconfigured dining rooms, the percentage of Americans preparing almost all their meals at home remains twice as much at 47 percent as it was pre-COVID.
With more meals being eaten in the home because of restaurant, school and office closures, dairy products saw unprecedented sales growth in the retail channel. Butter sales in 2020 in Wisconsin increased 22 percent through early October; cheese sales increased 12 percent. Creams and creamers, sour cream and frozen novelties also had particularly strong growth. Sales across the entire retail dairy aisle were stronger in 2020 than they were in 2019.
Shoppers changed what they were buying and they also changed how they were buying it. Online shopping surged with online grocery sales expected to grow 53 percent overall in 2020. The ranks of online shoppers have permanently expanded; 68 percent of new online grocery shoppers plan to continue shopping for groceries online in the future. As retailers make online shopping easier for customers by increasing the number of delivery and pickup slots, reducing basket-size requirements for free delivery and expanding delivery zones, that trend is likely to continue.
Look to future
Despite the many changes that 2020 brought, other consumer needs will remain constant. Consumers continue to seek out products that offer nutrition and holistic well-being. They want brands with purposes that shares their values and products, with a focus on sustainability in production and packaging. The excellent-quality milk produced by Wisconsin’s dairy farmers can fulfill all those trends.
With American trust in farmers at an all-time best, dairy is uniquely positioned to connect with consumers. A 2020 Gallup poll showed Americans ranked agriculture and farming as the business they feel most positive about. And a November 2020 American Farm Bureau Federation poll found that 88 percent of adults surveyed trust farmers, an increase from 84 percent in June 2020. The key is to preserve and strengthen that trust so Wisconsin’s dairy farmers – and the dairy industry as a whole – can continue to meet ever-changing consumer needs.
Three pillars needed for continued growth
Looking at consumer attitudes and purchase trends, Wisconsin’s dairy community has the opportunity to connect and engage with consumers using three core messages that underscore key market drivers.
Dairy is good for me. – Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin found that one in four people rank food and beverage choices as the No. 1 contributor to overall wellbeing. Also 53 percent of people say healthfulness influences their food- and beverage-buying decisions more now than it did a decade ago. The coronavirus pandemic has only underscored the importance of food and beverages that support health.
That creates a powerful opportunity for dairy. Of people who buy dairy milk 71 percent say milk’s health and nutritional value is a significant part of their purchase decisions. Dairy also packs the power of being an indulgence and comfort, important mental- and emotional-wellness components. Dairy has a strong story to tell when it comes to wellness.
Dairy is good for my community. – Consumers are seeking products made by companies that share their values and support their communities. That trend was heightened by the coronavirus pandemic as people looked for meaningful ways to support local businesses.
Dairy is greatly valued in Wisconsin because people understand how much it contributes to the state’s economy. Buying dairy products helps Wisconsin’s economy, say 93 percent of Wisconsinites. And 89 percent say the Wisconsin dairy industry maintains and builds strong communities, while 88 percent say supporting the state’s dairy industry is important. A significant portion of dairy’s future hinges on upholding those beliefs and values.
Dairy is good for the planet. – Sustainability is an important issue for dairy farmers and consumers alike. In fact 59 percent of Americans say it’s important that the food products they consume are produced sustainably, and that includes dairy products. Sustainability is very important in the decision to purchase milk, 53 percent say. And 40 percent say it’s at least a little important.
Interestingly consumers view manure and animal welfare as key parts of sustainability. Manure makes the list in terms of fertilizer, energy and run-off control. Animal welfare is viewed as a social responsibility in regards to sustainability. Of people who buy dairy milk 66 percent say the humane treatment of animals is important in their decisions to buy milk.
As an industry dairy farmers and processors must be open, transparent and intentional in addressing each of those messages in order to drive dairy forward. To keep dairy relevant to consumers in 2021 and beyond, a focus on each of the three pillars can continue to build trust, foster a love of dairy and sustain markets for Wisconsin milk.
Kim Koh and Suzanne Isige are market-research managers with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, a mission sponsor of Professional Dairy Producers®.