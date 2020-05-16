CLARION, Iowa — Bob Loux is pretty happy with the way the planting season has gone this year.
“I don’t think I have ever planted my corn and soybeans in such good conditions,” Loux says. “It’s just amazing.”
It’s also finished.
Loux finished planting his corn and beans on May 2, the earliest he can remember getting done.
“I had a son and two grandsons here and they helped. That worked pretty well. They threw all the bags around for me,” Loux says.
According to the May 4 USDA Crop Progress report, the district had 94% of its corn planted and 66% of soybeans after a week with 6.8 days suitable for field work.
Loux grows corn and soybeans on his Wright County farm in North Central Iowa between Eagle Grove and Clarion. He is also a long-time seed bean grower for Asgrow.
“I still remember the first year I grew Roundup Ready beans for them,” he says. “It would have been in the ’90s. I was sure I had killed all the beans when I sprayed them, but they ended up looking great.”
This year he is isn’t worried about the planting conditions, he is just hoping the weather holds for the rest of the growing season.
A few days after he finished planting a bit of rain fell but it wasn’t very much, so more rain is definitely needed.