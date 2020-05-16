PALMYRA, Mo. — On the first day of May, warmer weather had arrived in Northeast Missouri, and Marion County farmer Will Bier was stirring up some dust as he planted corn.
Many fields were still too wet, but Bier had a field that was ready to go.
“It’s the only place dry enough,” he said.
Bier had his operation going full steam where he could work. While he planted corn, another tractor planted soybeans, and the sprayer was running as well. He was trying to make the most of a planting window, as wet conditions had limited planting progress, along with cold weather and snow in April.
After starting corn planting the week before, on April 24, Bier was just starting soybean planting May 1. He was in the early stages of planting, about 5% done with corn, but it was still better than some of the planting delays in recent years.
“We got a late start on planting, but it’s been about the best one since 2015,” he said.
The forecast included rain chances over the coming weekend, but Bier planned to keep planting as long as he had fields dry enough.
This year’s planting season comes amid uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak, and farmers’ concerns about the impact on crop markets and prices.
“This year is not in the handbook,” he said. “There’s no precedent for what we’re seeing.”
Still, he was focused on what he could control.
“We’re going to grow corn, grow beans, and see what happens,” he said.