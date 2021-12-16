Analyze nutrients before feeding byproducts

Meeting the protein demands of a constantly growing human population requires correlating increases in production efficiency. But existing limitations in land and water availability, biofuel needs, and food waste related to distribution and storage will impose some major challenges in the future. Production efficiency is a key concept to the dairy industry and a hot topic for dairy farmers and nutritionists. Combined with the traditional feed-to-milk conversion, new metrics of feed efficiency are now part of the discussion. One of those metrics addresses consumer concerns; it focuses on estimating the conversion of human-inedible sources into excellent-quality human-edible protein – such as milk.
Transform waste into protein
A dairy cow perfectly exemplifies the famous quote, “In nature nothing is lost, nothing is created, everything is transformed,” by French chemist Antoine Lavoisier. Ruminant animals have the unique capability of transforming fibrous feed resources that are non-edible for humans into animal protein, through rumen fermentation. Even though traditional diets fed to dairy cows are often comprised of more than 50 percent homegrown forages, myriad other feeds can be fed. Of particular interest are byproducts from other industries that cannot be used for human consumption and are often discarded as waste. Some byproducts are widely used such as soybean meal, soy hulls, whole cottonseed, citrus pulp, distiller grains and molasses, among others. There are also other options limited to specific areas.
Feeding byproducts to dairy cows has been common practice for decades. The combination of excellent-quality homegrown forages, cereal grains and byproduct feeds streamlines diet formulation and reduces costs. Dairy nutritionists across the United States were in 2019 surveyed to assess the total amount of byproducts fed to dairy cows as well as estimate the associated nutrient contribution to dairy diets. Respondents accounted for more than 2.5 million dairy cows producing an average of 82 pounds of milk. The survey found that, on average, each lactating dairy cow in the Midwest consumes 17 pounds of byproducts daily on a dry-matter basis, or 29 percent of their diets. Nutrient estimates suggest byproducts provide 44 percent of the crude protein and 33 percent of the energy of Midwestern diets. With inflated feed prices and-or reduced forage inventories, those numbers increase as dairy farmers and nutritionists seek additional alternatives to reduce diet costs while maintaining animal performance.
Manage those challenges
There are some storage- and nutrient-variability challenges associated with feeding byproducts. Wet byproducts such as wet brewers and distiller grains deteriorate rapidly. Dairies receiving loads of those wet feeds daily or multiple times each week can avoid storage issues but must consequently manage increased nutrient variation. It’s not uncommon for assumptions to be made regarding nutrient composition of industrial byproducts – but that’s asking for trouble. Using feed libraries as a starting point is fine so long as efforts are made to analyze nutrient composition.
Consider environmental benefits
Byproducts from production, postharvest and processing of foods and other agro-industrial products are fed to animals, composted, used for energy production, or disposed in landfill or by incineration. Compared to composting and landfill disposal, research has estimated that feeding byproducts to dairy cows reduces greenhouse-gas emissions by five and 50 times, respectively.
Luiz Ferraretto is an assistant professor in the department of animal and dairy sciences at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and a ruminant-nutrition specialist for UW-Division of Extension. Email ferraretto@wisc.edu to contact him.