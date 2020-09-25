The Anheuser-Busch Foundation is committing $530,000 to support model farms at four land grant universities around the country, with a primary focus on enhancing environmental sustainability.
North Dakota State University and Montana State University, along with two others, will receive funding for research that focuses on expanding innovative, sustainable agricultural practices, while still maintaining profitable farms.
“This model farm grant is a new initiative for us,” said Jess Newman, director of agronomy at Anheuser-Busch. “We are proud to commit these grants to these four universities in our growing regions.”
The focus is on making farms more sustainable and profitable.
“We’re looking for sound data for our company and our growers to make decisions that have both an environmental and economical return,” Newman said.
NDSU will test fertility, soil health, and rotations with barley followed by cover crops. Two producers in the state will replicate those studies.
“Some of the key research questions we are looking at are cover cropping and rotations, such as the effects of different rotations on soil health,” she said.
Some soil health questions NDSU will look at include nitrogen credits, soil compaction, and organic matter.
“We are trying to understanding how barley followed by cover cropping could be beneficial in a rotation because barley is generally harvested early before planting cover crops,” she said. “There isn’t that much data on whether that is a good practice for farmers to do.”
The Anheuser-Busch Foundation will also grant $50,000 to Montana State University for additional research on the amount of water and energy saved using Low Energy Spray Application (LESA) pivots on barley while maintaining yield and quality.
“The Anheuser-Busch Foundation award will help us continue the joint private public research partnership to improve yields and sustainability for barley growers,” said Darrin Boss, department head and superintendent at the Northern Ag Research Center at MSU.
NARC has conducted significant research since acquiring its own center pivot.
“We are proud to continue our commitment to the producers of Montana and with the nation’s leading brewer to make a positive impact on farmers within our state and region,” Boss said.
The low energy spray applications will be applied on barley.
“Producers want to know more about this new center pivot irrigation technology to see the effects of water savings,” he said.
Anheuser-Busch will test the pivots on five farms in Montana.
“We want our growers to feel equipped to invest in this type of equipment – center pivots,” she said.
Newman said she leads a team that works with about 1,000 growers in U.S. on barley, rice and hops in the field.
They have one-year forward barley contracts with growers, including those in North Dakota and Montana.
Anheuser-Busch also has its own barley breeding facility in Colorado, and breeds its own malting barley varieties for Budweiser and other beers.
“We use a combination of our own and some public university varieties,” she said.
The other two universities receiving grants are the University of Idaho and the University of Arkansas.
“The work of land grant universities is critical as we collectively look for ways to make farming more sustainable and profitable,” said Bill Bradley of the Anheuser-Busch Foundation. “Our company’s commitment to farmers spans generations and it’s exciting to work with those that represent the next generation.”