APHIS changes ACE

APHIS

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service reminds importers, brokers and filers that, since on Jan. 25, 2021, they have to submit an APHIS Core Message Set in the Automated Commercial Environment when they file entry for APHIS-regulated plants, plant products, animal products or live dog imports.

On the APHIS website, stakeholders can view a series of informational webinars that explain the steps for using the APHIS Core Message Set in ACE. The webinars—six in all—cover a wide range of APHIS-regulated products, including fresh fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, animal products, miscellaneous and processed products, seeds not for planting and plants for planting as well as a general overview of the APHIS Core message set.

In addition, we recently posted APHIS Core Message Set Questions and Answers, which covers some of the most commonly asked questions about submitting an APHIS Core Message Set.

For help getting started with the APHIS Core Message Set or to ask questions about submitting import data for a specific product type, visit our website or send an email to ace.itds@usda.gov.

