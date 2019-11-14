Students who are eligible to participate in the PDPW Mentor Program are encouraged to apply by Nov. 17. Eligible are those considering a career in the dairy industry – and who are currently enrolled at a four-year university, a technical school or the University of Wisconsin-Farm and Industry Short Course. The PDPW Mentor Program provides a unique opportunity for students to gain on-the-farm experience at leading dairy farms. They are also able to network with farmers and industry professionals.
Each accepted applicant will be matched with a host farm based on the student’s preferences. Once matched the student will spend an eight- to 10-hour day job-shadowing the mentor. The program allows a student to learn about the host farm, technologies, cow-side animal-care practices, business and financial management, and other management and leadership responsibilities.
After the job-shadowing experience each student will complete a one-page summary of his or her day to complete phase one of the Mentor Program. Phase two of the program takes place during the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin’s business conference, to be held March 18-19, 2020, in Madison, Wisconsin. Complimentary registration is included for mentors and mentees, as is a Mentor Program breakfast. For students attending schools outside of Madison, a one-night hotel stay is also included.
Developed to increase opportunities for students to experience modern dairy-production systems, the PDPW Mentor Program has played an integral role in stimulating student-career planning with production agriculture as an option.
While a dairy-science student at UW-Platteville, Jenna Achterhof participated in the Mentor Program.
“I absolutely loved it,” she said. “And the conference they put on was by far the best I attended during my three and a half years at school.”
Now that she’s returned to the family farm in a management position, Achterhof said she’s eager to serve as a mentor in the program.
Applications and resumes for the program are due by Nov. 17. Students will be matched with a mentor farm by Nov. 25, based on interests and geographical locations.
Those interested can apply online at pdpw.org/mentor-program or email efranke@pdpw.org to reach PDPW intern Emily Franke.