Dairy producers and industry members seeking to lead or communicate more effectively are invited to apply to Cornerstone Dairy Academy™. The two-day program will be held March 17-18, 2020, in Madison, Wisconsin. It’s designed to strengthen the leadership traits of attendees. Developed by Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin to enhance professional-development skills, the program hones in on critical leadership skills in three separate “pillars.”
The Influential Leaders pillar focuses on refining leadership traits that equip participants to be clear, consistent and trustworthy. Influential leaders are those who exemplify a strong work ethic, collaborate with others, have good communication skills and are self-confident. Activities will help attendees better understand generational differences and the correlating communication tendencies. Discerning behavior types, mastering first impressions, habitually showing gratitude, and displaying confidence and courtesy are other skills taught and practiced in the Influential Leaders pillar.
The Visionary Leaders pillar was developed to instill the importance of setting ethical boundaries while equipping participants to innovate, envision the “big picture,” and think strategically. Experts will bring to life examples of integrity and its ties to ethical decision making while illustrating the importance of exceptional credibility. The practical skills of observing global trends and using economic-indicator tools to discover opportunities before others will also be highlighted.
Servant leaders are regarded as good listeners who model empathy and awareness of others’ needs. Leading persuasively with foresight and passion as well as growing people’s abilities are hallmarks of servant leadership. In this pillar attendees will spend the day with servant-leadership expert Tom Thibodeau. He’ll outline the best characteristics and practices of servant leadership, the value in working as a team, the power of hospitality and customer service, and the blessings in creating a positive and productive work culture.
Attendees will begin the second day with a breakfast program that summarizes key take-aways learned from the previous day. Afterward they’ll be tasked with putting newly learned skills to work networking and learning at the 2020 PDPW Business Conference.
“While any one pillar of Cornerstone Dairy Academy makes for excellent training by itself, most participants choose to apply year after year to complete all three pillars,” said Tracy Propst, PDPW program and project leader. “Over the years 25 participants have graduated – they’ve attended all three pillars. To date we’ve had participants from 26 states as well as an individual from overseas.”
Visit www.pdpw.org/programs/PDPW-Cornerstone-Dairy-Academy/details for more information. Applications are due by Jan. 31, 2020; visit pdpw.org/cornerstone.php for submission. Applicants will be notified of acceptance by Feb. 12, 2020.