Without a doubt weaning is a stressful time for young dairy calves. They undergo changes to their diet as well as changes in their housing and social interactions. They may also be exposed to a variety of processing interventions. If respiratory disease isn’t prevented, a large number of calves will subsequently experience chronic pneumonia, typically in a subclinical manner. That affects performance and becomes a welfare issue.
Calf-care managers should care for young dairy calves with the goal of minimizing the incidence of pneumonia during the pre-weaning period and maximizing each calf’s response to treatment. By doing so we can limit the number of calves that will need to undergo weaning with abnormal and unhealthy lungs. The #WeanClean™ philosophy presupposes that calves with normal lungs – healthy and ultrasonographically clean – will maintain growth during weaning. They will be less likely to require antibiotics for clinical pneumonia after weaning.
To maximize every calf’s potential to transition through weaning with clean and healthy lungs, managers need to focus on calf-management aspects that are critical for preventing pneumonia. Provide fresh air, avoid over-crowding and ensure early antibiotic treatment to prevent pneumonia as well as increase probability of a satisfactory response to treatment.
Keep in mind there is a significant link between gut health and respiratory health. That means all the management strategies employed to sustain optimal gut health and reduce scours also help reduce pneumonia – and potentially how well each calf responds to treatment for respiratory disease.
Several management strategies are critical.
- clean and dry maternity area
- clean and disinfected housing and feeding equipment
- clean and dry bedding that allows for nesting
- passive transfer of maternal antibodies
- excellent-quality nutrition including milk, grain and water
- limited contact with older calves and adults
The best way to know if treatment and prevention practices are adequate and that calves are weaning with healthy and clean lungs is by working with a veterinarian to implement the four-point lung-ultrasound strategy of #WeanClean.
- Determine how many have pneumonia at the start of weaning. The goal is less than 15 percent.
- At the start of treatment consider how many have severe pneumonia when first treated. The goal is less than 15 percent.
- At seven to 10 days after treatment consider how many still have pneumonia after the first treatment. The goal is less than 15 percent.
- Do “12x7” scans. Starting at seven days of age, scan 12 calves at seven-day intervals to determine the greater-risk age group.
The first three steps serve to indicate if and why too many calves are weaning with abnormal lungs. If too many calves are weaning with pneumonia it means they weren’t treated or they didn’t respond to treatment.
If too many calves have severe pneumonia when they’re treated for the first time with an antibiotic it suggests managers aren’t spending enough time observing for calves that are most likely to contract pneumonia. It could also mean managers aren’t recognizing early signs of clinical respiratory disease.
When too many calves still have pneumonia after a first treatment, assessments should be made regarding drug application. Perhaps the correct antibiotic was given but administered too late. Or maybe the correct antibiotic was given at the wrong dosage, duration or frequency. It’s also possible the wrong type of antibiotic was used based on the pathogen causing the pneumonia. For instance mycoplasma bovis is not affected by penicillin or ceftiofur-type antibiotics due to its cellular structure. Mannheimia haemolytica, another common cause of bacterial pneumonia, occasionally appears in the form of resistant strains.
The last step of the four-point #WeanClean strategy is the “12x7” scanning. It helps determine the calves most likely to contract pneumonia; that can differ from farm to farm. The information can be used to train calf managers to focus on the correct calves to improve their ability to detect and treat early. In addition the fourth step can be used to establish routine weekly scans of greater-risk calves to treat them before clinical signs develop.
Pneumonia in young dairy calves is sneaky. Implementing a #WeanClean philosophy will help calf-care managers quantify lung health and build the necessary framework for troubleshooting problem areas in the herd.