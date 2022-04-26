 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

April 25, 2022: 'At a stalemate'

  • Updated

We had maybe a day of running last week. It’s cloudy here, so we are preparing and before long we might be prepared out. It was really nice over the weekend, but we got rain Sunday morning — just enough to knock us out of the field. We missed some of the heavier rains here. We are making progress day by day. We are looking at freeze warnings (Monday). We might plant this week, but I can’t say for sure. We are going to do a little more spraying, but we are at a stalemate right now.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News