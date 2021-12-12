Assess, plan now for 2022

There are lots of feedstuffs one can use to keep a cow alive but many don’t result in good milk production. Similarly a manager can have access to financial statements, but that doesn’t ensure better planning or decision-making. Just as there’s a science and process for creating a productive ration, there’s a process for using financials for better planning and decision making.
Three questions help integrate financials and planning.
• Where am I now?
• Where do I want to be?
• How do I get there?
“Where am I now?” analyzes past performance using a balance sheet, an accrual income statement and ratio analysis to assess the position and performance of the business. Consider where the business stands with respect to liquidity, solvency, profitability, repayment capacity, financial efficiency and debt structure. Are the assets of the business producing enough gross revenue?
Is the business efficient with its production practices and expenditures so when the bills are paid there’s net income left? Is the business effectively taking advantage of debt financing to multiply profit, or is debt financing a ball and chain holding back profitability? The conclusion of that analysis will be a set of actionable items that if improved have a good probability of increasing business performance. It’s the answer to “What can I do tomorrow after breakfast to improve the business.”
“Where do I want to be?” is a question meant to initiate planning. Once the information is available something must be done with it. The question should compel a producer to act on deficiencies discovered in the financial analysis. The solution might be improving conception rates or health protocols to increase revenues per cow. It might be enhancing feeding systems and labor training to increase efficiencies. Or it might be a focus on dumping dead-weight debt that’s not working for the business. “Where do I want to be?” could also draw attention to strategic and operational goals intended to take the business to a new place in the future – such as robots, expansion and-or value-added enterprises.
“How do I get there?” involves the attention to detail that puts plans into practice – and that includes financing. Even the best financial analysis and planning is all just an academic exercise unless feet are put to the ground to make it happen. A champion boxer analyzes his deficiencies and trains hard to improve his chances; but he won’t be champion until he goes in the ring and slugs it out for 12 rounds. For the dairy business the vital punches include creating goals that are SMART – an acronym for specific, measurable, accountability, relevant and timing. Other important steps are establishing accountability, instituting a follow-up system to monitor and check progress, and incorporating the cost of new plans into cash-flow budgets.
The ball will shortly fall on 2021. The year 2022 will bring new challenges as well as new opportunities. Don’t just go along for the ride. Step into the ring and take destiny into your own hands. Now’s the time for producers to determine where the business is now, where it’s going and how it’ll arrive there.
Kevin Bernhardt is a farm-management specialist with the University of Wisconsin-Center for Dairy Profitability and with UW-Division of Extension; he’s a professor of agribusiness at UW-Platteville. Email bernhark@uwplatt.edu to reach him.