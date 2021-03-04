Ballots due for PDPW board election

Three dairy-producer members will be elected to seats on the 2021-2022 PDPW board of directors during the 2021 business conference. Organizational bylaws allow one vote per dairy-farm membership. The PDPW board of directors has three available positions for 2020- 2021; each PDPW dairy-farm member can vote for as many as three candidates.
As published in the Jan. 21, 2021, PDPW Dairy’s Bottom Line, four candidates are running for a position. They include incumbent Janet Clark of Vision Aire Farms LLC near Rosendale, Wisconsin, Gretchen Johnson of Horse Creek Holsteins near Osceola, Wisconsin, Paul Lippert of Grass Ridge Farm LLC near Pittsville, Wisconsin, and Brady Weiland of Weiland Dairy LLC near Columbus, Wisconsin. Visit www.pdpw.org/programs/BoardCandidates21/details for more information.
All PDPW members have been mailed ballots for voting, to be returned to PDPW headquarters. Ballots can also be cast onsite at the PDPW Business Conference by 1 p.m., Thursday, March 18. Call PDPW at 800-947-7379 for more information.