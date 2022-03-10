Ballots due to elect board members

Three dairy-producer members will be elected to seats on the 2022-2023 PDPW Board of Directors during the 2022 Business Conference. Organizational bylaws allow one vote per dairy-farm membership; each PDPW dairy-farm member can vote for as many as three candidates.
As published in the January 2022 issue of PDPW Dairy’s Bottom Line, five candidates are running for a position. They are Scott Brenner of Hunter Haven Farms near Pearl City, Illinois; incumbent Ken Feltz of Feltz Family Farms near Stevens Point, Wisconsin; incumbent John Haag of Haag Dairy near Dane, Wisconsin; incumbent Corey Hodorff of Second Look Holsteins near Eden, Wisconsin; and Randy Rau of Looking Forward near Dorchester, Wisconsin. Visit www.pdpw.org/programs/BoardCandidates22/details for more information.
For those who didn’t return mailed ballots to PDPW headquarters by Feb. 22, ballots can be cast onsite at the business conference by 1 p.m. March 17.