Banana Bars

Photo by Aaron VIner

1/2 C. soft margarine

1 1/2 C. sugar

3/4 C. sour cream

2 ripe bananas

1 T. vanilla

2 eggs

2 C. flour

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking soda

For frosting:

8 oz. soft cream cheese

1 stick margarine

3 C. powdered sugar

Cook’s note: This makes a lot of frosting. I usually cut this recipe in half and it is the perfect amount for a 9x13-inch pan.

Mix cake ingredients together and spread in a 9x13-inch jelly roll pan. Bake at 375° for 20-30 minutes. After 20 minutes, watch it closely and use a toothpick to check.

When the pan is cool, frost the banana bars.

