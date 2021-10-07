1/2 C. soft margarine
1 1/2 C. sugar
3/4 C. sour cream
2 ripe bananas
1 T. vanilla
2 eggs
2 C. flour
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking soda
For frosting:
8 oz. soft cream cheese
1 stick margarine
3 C. powdered sugar
Cook’s note: This makes a lot of frosting. I usually cut this recipe in half and it is the perfect amount for a 9x13-inch pan.
Mix cake ingredients together and spread in a 9x13-inch jelly roll pan. Bake at 375° for 20-30 minutes. After 20 minutes, watch it closely and use a toothpick to check.
When the pan is cool, frost the banana bars.