Barn features animal-welfare innovations

Green Bay Dressed Beef, an American Foods Group company, opened the doors in April 2021 to a newly designed cattle-receiving barn, with animal-handling, safety and producer ease in mind.
The barn is an example of new technologies incorporated into American Foods Group’s commitment to animal welfare. The facility measures about 60,000 square feet and can house 1,400 animals across 50 pens. The barn was designed with a focus on animal welfare. It features five unloading docks – two designated for farm trucks and three for semi-tractor trailers. It also contains two pen scales, a receiving chute with a head catch for radio-frequency-identification-tag reading, two serpentine systems for cattle movement, and feed and equipment storage, as well as designated office space for barn personnel. The features are designed to strengthen animal welfare, give producers an easy experience and benefit employee safety.
A unique advantage for gooseneck haulers is the designated drive-through unloading dock. The covered ground-level dock eliminates issues caused by backing and aligning a trailer. The barn also utilizes hydraulic ramps that can be raised to the floor height of a trailer, allowing cattle to walk directly off. The simple process is intended to reduce animal stress; it prevents jumping or tripping off the trailer, limiting potential for injury. Three dock bays are located on the north end of the barn, specifically designed to unload cattle from semi-tractor trailers. The multiple docks are intended to reduce the amount of time animals are held on trailers, and to allow for easy unloading and alignment to the docks to prevent slips or falls. The two pen scales allow for expedited movement of cattle off trailers to holding pens.
The barn design provides the option to run cattle through a small serpentine system, with a designated receiving chute after unloading. The chute allows animals to be individually identified using a head restraint and a radio-frequency-identification-tag reader. Additionally a crowd pen was constructed at the south end of the barn, utilizing a serpentine system to aid cattle movement into a single-file chute. That design allows cattle to be moved from a small group into a single file, taking advantage their natural behavior and leading to calm and efficient cattle movement.
Non-slip grooved-concrete flooring is present throughout the facility, from receiving to restrainer. The flooring assists with cattle footing; it helps prevent slips or falls that could injure an animal. Pen capacity was determined by industry recommendations for pen stocking to allow adequate room for animals to move around. The pens and alleyways were constructed with animal safety and injury prevention in mind. They are built with carbon-steel pipes measuring 3 and 6 inches in diameter, placed 6 inches deep in the concrete flooring to prevent rusting. Pens are inspected daily for sharp or protruding edges that could pose a hazard to cattle. Each holding pen is equipped with automated and insulated water to provide a constant flow of water even during cold Wisconsin winters.
The ceiling is equipped with automated lighting throughout, preventing shadows that may hinder cattle moving. Large fans and ventilation units are spread throughout the facility to allow for adequate airflow and air exchange. The increased airflow in the barn helps control flies and provides optimal resting conditions for cattle. It’s common to see animals lying down, chewing their cuds, throughout the facility. The increased capacity of the barn allows cattle to rest longer. The barn has a 24-hour video-monitoring system of critical areas to ensure appropriate animal handling.
The facility design is only a part of actions taken by American Foods Group to ensure the humane handling of animals, which the company states is a moral responsibility. That commitment is demonstrated by a training and animal-handling program based on industry recommendations and regular evaluation of animal-welfare procedures. Internal and external audits are conducted to ensure proper handling. American Foods Group is committed to the humane treatment of animals and recognizes the value of treating its animals in the most humane way possible.
Morgan Henriott is director of food safety and quality assurance at American Foods Group, a corporate sponsor of PDPW. Email Jennifer Dibbern, vice-president of marketing and corporate communications at American Foods Group, at jdibbern@americanfoodsgroup.com for more information.