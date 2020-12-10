Basic supplies for a tractor or combine
- 36-inch triangular cloth bandages (2) and safety pins (4)
- Antiseptic spray
- Large adhesive bandages (12)
- Sterile compress bandages (4, 2x2 inch and 4, 4x4 inch)
- Pressure bandages (6, 8x10 inch)
- Roll of 2-inch tape
- Scissors
- Elastic wrap (2 rolls)
- Clean plastic bags (garbage, kitchen and bread-sized) for amputated tissue
- A first aid manual, or download the Red Cross First Aid app
- Written directions to farm entrances or coordinates to inform emergency services
Source: Adapted from “Safe Farm: Farm emergency and first aid kits,” Agriculture and Environment Extension Publications, 60.
