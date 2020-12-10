 Skip to main content
Basic supplies for a tractor or combine

  Updated

  • 36-inch triangular cloth bandages (2) and safety pins (4)
  • Antiseptic spray
  • Large adhesive bandages (12)
  • Sterile compress bandages (4, 2x2 inch and 4, 4x4 inch)
  • Pressure bandages (6, 8x10 inch)
  • Roll of 2-inch tape
  • Scissors
  • Elastic wrap (2 rolls)
  • Clean plastic bags (garbage, kitchen and bread-sized) for amputated tissue
  • A first aid manual, or download the Red Cross First Aid app
  • Written directions to farm entrances or coordinates to inform emergency services

Source: Adapted from “Safe Farm: Farm emergency and first aid kits,” Agriculture and Environment Extension Publications, 60.

