Basse gives commodity-market insights

Dan Basse is a familiar face and voice to dairy farmers. From his start on a Wisconsin dairy farm to founding a global agricultural-research and -advisory firm, and becoming a well-known speaker regarding agricultural economics, he remains focused on building relationships and providing research-backed information to help farmers and businesses make decisions. He will deliver a keynote address.
Basse earned in 1979 a bachelor of science in agricultural economics and a minor in dairy science at the University of Wisconsin. He eventually moved to Chicago to work in the agricultural- research division of GNP Commodities. He opened AgResource Company in 1987.
“Our focus has always been on establishing a solid reputation by bringing together the best minds and embracing technology to conduct the best research to navigate efficiently through the marketplace,” he said. “As economists we have to be able to accurately and correctly explain our research and findings to people.”
It’s critical for farmers to develop an understanding of markets as well as the opportunities and risks for individual operations.
“A lot of us who grew up in agriculture and as farmers today spend a lot of time trying to get the best production,” Basse said. “But (U.S. Department of Agriculture) data says that 67 percent of net proceeds for a farm operation come from decisions in the market. Do your best on the production side but recognize your real revenue will come from understanding when the best sales opportunities are in the market.”
Market conditions are complex.
“Because agriculture is so dynamic there isn’t one singular thing you can focus on to drive all decisions,” Basse said. “It’s constantly changing on a global scale – like a jigsaw puzzle with new pieces added every day. You have to be a student of the market or find an economist or market consultant you trust to be part of your consulting team.”
Basse said he never lost his passion for farming, particularly for Guernsey cows. He bought Springhill Dairy Farm in 2018 near Big Prairie, Ohio. He particularly enjoys working with the farm’s registered Guernsey and Holstein cows, and entering the show ring.
“I’m not sure my dairy farm is any more profitable than anyone else’s, but I sure do enjoy spending time on the farm and with the cows,” he said.