“Meat heads” by education and experience, scientists and number crunchers gather to analyze the latest scatter plot. Coffee fuels the banter as they discuss where the figures point toward progress. It’s Friday morning -- analysis day for the Certified Angus Beef brand-packing team.
Meat scientist Daniel Clark brings a new scatter plot each week, along with a fresh perspective to answer the previous week’s questions. More than 2.6 million points fill the screen, each dot measuring how carcasses meet the 10 brand-quality specifications — providing insight for possible improvement. How could adjustments help a premium supply meet the growing demand?
Changes don’t happen overnight. The brand’s integrity is tied to those specifications so they don’t evolve without careful consideration.
“The first question we ask,” Clark said, “is how it will affect our partners up and down the supply chain.”
As of Sept. 9, Certified Angus Beef implemented two changes to its “G1 schedule” specifications.
The first, a subtle rewording, adjusts the fat-thickness limit from “less than 1 inch” to read “1 inch or less.” It might sound the same, but that precise language allows U.S. Department of Agriculture graders more accurate measurements. Camera grading calculates fat thickness to several decimal places, and that provides consistency and clarity when dealing with fractions of an inch.
The second change allows packers with an “extended licensing agreement” to box beef from some primals that met all quality specifications but exceed the ribeye area, up to 19 square inches. Ribs, ribeyes, strip loins and short loins from those carcasses will be excluded from the brand.
Clint Walenciak, director of packing at Certified Angus Beef, said, “This is not an expansion of the ribeye area to 19 square inches, but rather capitalizing on other parts of the carcass that are practically unaffected by that limit.”
The move allows food-service and retail partners to access Certified Angus Beef briskets, tenderloins, short ribs and end meats for roasts and ground beef from those carcasses that fall in the range of 16- to 19-square-inch including ribeye. The exclusion of larger ribeyes, ribs, strip and short loins maintains brand-quality plate presentations and thicker cuts for the key middle-meat items. Box quality, consistency and center-of-the-plate steak presentation standards remain the same.
Clark said, “I don’t want to overstate the magnitude of the expanded specification, but it is one small step in one big direction. This is exciting for the future of the brand and for our partners on all fronts.”
Their research shows the size differentiation of cuts entering the box from the carcasses with a larger ribeye will have little to no impact on the size or weight of the box.
Walenciak said, “The expanded product specification is voluntary for packers and may be incorporated when timing is right to satisfy customer demand on a plant-by-plant basis.”
Until a packer implements that change, its impact on premiums and discounts is uncertain.
Cattle producers should not take their eyes off ribeye size, Walenciak said. While that innovation creates potential access to additional excellent-quality cattle, demand pressure for 10- to 16-square-inch ribeyes remains.
Each Friday the packing team will evaluate data again, searching for new clues on how to make the best even better.
Bruce Cobb, executive vice-president of production at Certified Angus Beef, said it’s a team effort to crunch the numbers, balance the science and calculate the scope of possible adjustments. Never sacrificing quality, the ongoing process can evolve the specifications if that raises the standard.
“Making those cattle more valuable, these specification expansions help the brand gain strength and footprint on the market path to two billion pounds of supply annually,” he said.
The focus remains on fulfilling demand and creating economic incentives for cattlemen and all supply-chain partners.
“We are working toward a vision where this brand supplies more of the best that Angus cattle (producers) create,” Cobb said. “This is one small step forward to creating an ever-better beef production system.”
Progress is a process that happens one dataset, conversation and cup of coffee at a time.