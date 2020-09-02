Arrival in U.S.:
1873, in Victoria, Kansas
Current number of head in U.S.:
Estimated 165,000 registrations in fiscal year 2019
National offices:
American Angus Association
3201 Frederick Avenue
St. Joseph, MO 64506
816.383.5100
email: angus@angus.org
State offices:
Nebraska Angus Association
P.O. Box 245
Long Pine, NE 69217
402-760-0386
Iowa Angus Association
c/o Tricia Holmes
1424 220th Street
Benton, IA 50835
641-785-2315
Kansas Angus Association
Anne Lampe, manager
5201 E Road 110
Scott City, KS 67871
620-874-4273
Interesting breed fact:
The American Angus Association is the largest breed association in the U.S., with more registered cattle than all the other breeds combined.