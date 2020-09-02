Black angus 4

Angus cattle gather under blue skies. The breed originated in the County of Angus in northeastern Scotland.

 Photo courtesy the American Angus Association

Arrival in U.S.:

1873, in Victoria, Kansas

Current number of head in U.S.:

Estimated 165,000 registrations in fiscal year 2019

National offices:

American Angus Association

3201 Frederick Avenue

St. Joseph, MO 64506

816.383.5100

www.angus.org

email: angus@angus.org

State offices:

Nebraska Angus Association

P.O. Box 245

Long Pine, NE 69217

402-760-0386

www.nebraskaangus.org

Iowa Angus Association

c/o Tricia Holmes

1424 220th Street

Benton, IA 50835

641-785-2315

www.iowaangus.org

Kansas Angus Association

Anne Lampe, manager

5201 E Road 110

Scott City, KS 67871

620-874-4273

www.kansasangus.org

Interesting breed fact:

The American Angus Association is the largest breed association in the U.S., with more registered cattle than all the other breeds combined.