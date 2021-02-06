Beef Expo’s Junior Cattle Show still a go

The show will go on for junior cattlemen in Illinois this year, just at a different time and place.
As a result of changes the Illinois Beef Expo made to follow COVID-19 guidelines, the Junior Cattle Show will held March 12-14 at Exposition Gardens in Peoria. The show is usually at the state fairgrounds in Springfield in February as part of the expo.
Traditionally, the expo includes a trade show and cattle sales. This year a trade show will be held in conjunction with the junior show in Peoria, but the Illinois bull and breed sales will be held elsewhere, according to Betty Haynes, Illinois Beef Association’s director of communication.
“We are incredibly excited to still have an event that allows our youth to show,” Mareah Volk, Illinois Beef Association director of industry relations and Illinois Beef Expo manager, said in a news release. “This year things may look a little different. Social distancing guidelines will definitely be followed to keep everyone safe, as safety is always our first priority.”
Some new rules have been implemented for the 2021 junior show, including a two-ring format. All check-in will be done virtually from March 7-11. Check in after March 11 requires an extra fee.
The Illinois Performance Tested Bull Sale will be Feb. 25 at Lowderman Auction Company in Colchester. The Mid-America Simmental Sale will Feb. 26.
The Illinois Angus Futurity Sale, previously scheduled to be in Macomb, has been canceled.
The full Illinois Beef Expo schedule is available at www.illinoisbeefexpo.com.