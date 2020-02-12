The 2017 Census of Agriculture showed 143,447 producers in the state of Iowa. Of those:

  • 10.5% had been operating 5 years or less
  • 1.3% were under 25 years old
  • 8% were 25 to 34

In Iowa, 8,532 farms were principally operated by a “young producer,” defined by the NASS as 35 years of age or younger. Of these:

  • 5,036 were oilseed and grain farms
  • 2,204 raised beef cattle
  • 997 were hay and all other crop farms
  • 740 raised hogs and pigs
  • 471 raised sheep and goats
  • 454 were cattle feedlots
  • 303 were dairies
  • 502 were aquaculture or other animal production
  • 97 were vegetable farms

