The 2017 Census of Agriculture showed 143,447 producers in the state of Iowa. Of those:
- 10.5% had been operating 5 years or less
- 1.3% were under 25 years old
- 8% were 25 to 34
In Iowa, 8,532 farms were principally operated by a “young producer,” defined by the NASS as 35 years of age or younger. Of these:
- 5,036 were oilseed and grain farms
- 2,204 raised beef cattle
- 997 were hay and all other crop farms
- 740 raised hogs and pigs
- 471 raised sheep and goats
- 454 were cattle feedlots
- 303 were dairies
- 502 were aquaculture or other animal production
- 97 were vegetable farms