Berries can be picky, but not impossible. To grow a successful berry crop, there are numerous factors to investigate as you map out a production plan.
Marketing
Nebraska berry grower Katie Jantzen recommends identifying your market as one of the first steps in the planning phase.
“Figure out how you’re going to market your products, because you don’t want to be sitting on several hundred boxes of berries you can’t sell,” she advised.
Nebraska Extension educator David Lott said one way to begin is to consider some of the biggest roadblocks:
- Where is your market located in relation to your farm and how will you transport your produce to market?
- Who are your competitors?
- Is there an opportunity to work cooperatively with other area growers to contract with large retailers?
Production
Choosing the right berries to grow depends not only on your market and preferences, but also the limitations for what flourishes in Nebraska soils. After choosing your grow site, it’s important to get a soil test to determine your baseline nutrient levels.
Nebraska Extension Educator Katie Kreuser advises growers to stay away from blueberries — they don’t care for Nebraska’s soil PH and are very susceptible to late frosts. Wild berries like elderberries and mulberries are popular for people who like to make jam, liqueurs and other value-added products.
Aronia berries also grow well here, but growers should be prepared for a labor-intensive harvest due to their small size and will need to have them sent to a processor. There’s a very small market for fresh aronia berries, Kreuser cautioned.
Some things to consider when deciding on your berries:
Strawberries
- Like well-drained, neutral PH soil (6-6.5), not low-lying areas. Full sun.
- Weed management can be challenging, particularly controlling grassy weeds toward the end of strawberry season. Cultivation between rows is the best option, Kreuser advised.
- Herbicides must be applied before strawberry plants emerge or risk killing the entire plant.
- June-bearing plants will provide just one harvest per year. During particularly hot summers, many Nebraska growers have reported the strawberry season being cut short by two weeks or more.
- Ever-bearing plants will provide two harvests per year. As this variety is more susceptible to the higher temperatures and lower moisture levels of Nebraskan summers, the second harvest could be significantly impacted.
- A late spring frost could be detrimental to strawberry blooms, and variations in annual spring weather can shift harvest by a month or more.
- Susceptible to verticillium wilt, which spreads from the Solanaceae, or nightshade, family — tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, potatoes.
- Easy to maintain during the growing season but require extensive labor during a short window for harvest.
“The way I’ve addressed some of those challenges is indicative of the small scale at which I’m currently growing,” Jantzen said. “I am deliberately at a small scale right now because of the labor issue. I have about 360-row-feet of strawberries, because that’s all that my family can keep up with harvesting while also raising all the other vegetable crop. At this small scale, it’s also feasible to cover the strawberries if a late frost threatens the blossoms, which happened this spring.”
Raspberries
- Prefer well-drained soil with neutral PH, no low-lying areas. Full sun.
- More cold-hardy than blackberries.
- Will require trellising and pruning.
- Must be picked, packed and transported with caution, as the fruit’s core does not stay intact during harvest.
- Varieties of primocane-fruiting (ever-bearing) will produce a summer and fall harvest; fall fruit on the primocane in its first year of growth, summer fruit located on the floricane in its second year. Floricane-fruiting will produce just one summer berry crop on second year canes.
- Also susceptible to verticillium wilt.
Blackberries
- Well-known for tolerance of clay soils (eastern Nebraska). Full sun.
- As Nebraska is at the northern edge of blackberry territory, very cold winters can inhibit plant production.
- Will require trellising and pruning.
- As with raspberries, blackberries have primocane-fruiting and floricane-fruiting varieties.
- Erect varieties don’t require trellising and are more winter-hardy, semi-erect varieties usually need trellising, but produce higher yields. Trailing blackberry varieties are the least winter hardy, need trellising, but have excellent flavor.
- Also susceptible to verticillium wilt.
“Find the results of the latest production method trials to determine the best way to grow your berries,” Jantzen advised. “Rotating cross arm for blackberries? Plasticulture for strawberries? What kind of trellising for raspberries? Also research varieties to determine which ones can survive Nebraska winters, which are resistant to certain diseases, and which have the traits you want.”
Also remember that all berries are negatively impacted by the elements of nature that may be out of a grower’s control, such as poor pollination, disease and fungus growth from overly moist conditions, as well as spoilage from rain sitting on ripe berries, and in dry years, limitation of fruit set and smaller berries. Pests such as raccoons and rabbits can be successfully managed with fencing, but insects and birds could be a challenge.
Connections
Finally, Lott said developing connections within the farming community is vital for all growers. Knowing other growers not only helps with learning new or unique techniques, but also with finding new and bigger markets to expand your operation.
Extension educators, growers associations, Farm Service Agency, and Nebraska Department of Agriculture have the knowledge and resources to help with everything from growing advice and business planning to grants and federal programs. These professionals are also already connected with successful growers in the industry.
“You don’t have to reinvent the wheel — start making connections, and they’ll multiply fast,” Lott said. “If you start small and get a pulse on the market, and finances, and a business plan, then get people that believe in your product, that opens the door. Then the secret’s out, and that will open the door to more connections, larger markets — a lot of opportunities. Success breeds success.”