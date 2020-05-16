STEELEVILLE, Ill. — This time last year, David Gramenz was twiddling his thumbs. This year he actually had the opportunity to do some planting in April.
“It was mid-April when we got started,” said Gramenz, who farms in Randolph County in Southwest Illinois. “We’re way ahead of last year.”
Gramenz was about three-quarters done with corn planting a week into May, and had about a third of his soybeans in the ground. He was able to get as much in partly because of the contour of the land.
“Everything we plant is hill ground,” he said. “I have good stands here, but I’ve heard about a lot of poor stands around.”
He also grows wheat and is pleased with the look of that crop.
“I’m spraying it now and think it looks great. There’s a lot of potential there.”
In 2019 Gramenz planted a fair number of double-crop beans in July, and put out some corn in June. Despite the late planting, he did well.
“We still had a bumper crop,” he said.
A minor concern was a frost that was forecast for the weekend of May 9-10.
“We’re a little nervous about the frost,” he said. “But we could be done with everything if we get the right weather.”