Biggest Weed contest returns

For many years one of the stiffest competitions at Wisconsin Farm Technology Days was who could bring the biggest weed to the show. The contest is back, at the Extension Education Station.
“We are going to focus on the theme of traditional agriculture and the highlights of the new technology,” said Richard Halopka, crops and soils educator with the University of Wisconsin- Division of Extension.
There will be animals on-site to demonstrate the use of beef semen on dairy cows. On the crop side there will be demonstration plots that showcase alternative forages should an alfalfa crop fail. There will be alternatives to corn and soybeans as well as cover crops on display.
In previous years UW- Extension had a “weed doctor,” a “bug doctor” and a “disease doctor” with the idea that people could bring in examples of problems they faced so to talk to an expert. That resulted in an annual Biggest Weed Contest.
Halopka invites folks to bring any problem bug or weed to the Education Station.
“We will have people there to identify it and make recommendations,” he said. “Who knows, you may have the biggest weed. The grand prize is bragging rights; someday you can tell your grandchildren, ‘I got the tallest weed at Farm Tech Days!’”
The Extension Education Station is on the east side of Tent City on Swiderski Equipment Avenue between the two 6th streets.
The 2022 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is being held July 12-14 at Roehl Acres and Rustic Occasions, N7779 County Highway K, south of Loyal, Wisconsin. Visit www.wifarmtechdays.org for more information.