Bless these hands

The title for this story was going to be “Old ladies on bicycles in the fairgrounds at night” but it’s too long to fit across the page. So I’ll start at the beginning, and tell more about the “old ladies” at the end.

I had just returned on a Wednesday night from a trip to Virginia to visit my offspring. The next morning, I was getting back to the routine of job and home life when the phone rang. Dad was calling to say that Mom, age 90, had fallen and went by ambulance to the hospital.

She didn’t break any bones, and she came home that same afternoon – after having tested positive for Covid. I headed to Webster to help out for a “while” which turned into 11 days because her chronic vertigo (exacerbated by the virus? that’s hard to know) was making life pretty miserable for her and Dad.

There is not a nursing bone in my body. I have one caregiving demeanor: Crabby. My parents can confirm that statement.

My co-worker, who grew up in Bon Homme County, says people sometimes just have to roll up their sleeves and do what needs to be done, even when they don’t like it. “You don’t HAVE to check on the cows every day,” is his father’s prairie wisdom. “But you should.”

During those trying days, there were a lot of people who quietly did things they didn’t have to do.

Among the blessings we counted during my mother’s illness:

The ambulance crew is only a few blocks away.

The hospital is just down the street, where the staff knows my parents, where I can even call and talk to a nurse who knows me, though I haven’t lived in Day County for over 30 years.

Their pastor donned a mask to pick Mom up from the hospital, drive her home and help her into the house.

The pharmacists on Main Street know their customers. They patiently take the time to explain medications, and out of kindness they deliver prescriptions to people who can’t get out. Their work might not be always acknowledged, but it is noticed.

The neighbors left fresh tomatoes, green beans, cucumbers, and potatoes outside the front door.

The clerks at the local general store and the grocery store see Dad with his walker, kindly take his list and do the shopping for him.

Friends give rides to appointments.

Volunteers work behind the scenes to broadcast Sunday church services over the radio and online. Those broadcasts are lifelines for many shut-ins.

A neighbor delivered a rose from Mom’s club to cheer her up, along with three slices of banana cream pie.

My brother is a stalwart support from a distance when he cannot be there in person.

Two Tri-State Neighbor readers sent “pennywise” hints and a recipe to publish without even knowing the circumstances, relieving me of coming up with a column.

My friend Nancy got me to take care of myself with social-distance bicycle rides around town. One twilight we snuck around a barrier to ride in the fairgrounds, accidentally pedaling through an outdoor wedding rehearsal celebration. Too embarrassed to backtrack through the party, she dragged her bike under a fence, while I hoisted myself and my own set of wheels over a chin-high gate. We giggled until our bellies hurt, and our misadventure reminded me that even in the midst of stress, there’s room for laughter.

Many of us know the passage from Matthew 25:40: “Whatever you did for the least of these …” Fewer may be familiar with British theologian N.T. Wright, who emphasizes that our actions now indeed matter in the light of eternity. Whatever good we do now, whether that’s caring for the earth or taking tomatoes to a neighbor, is placing another building block in the new creation.

Bless all those hands, laying eternity’s bricks.