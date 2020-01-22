Michael Bloomberg has been very successful in business. In fact, he likes to tell voters that while Donald Trump is rich, he did it with his “daddy’s money,” while Bloomberg started a business on his own and was far more successful.
The question is how far that comparison can carry the businessman and former mayor of New York City.
Bloomberg, 77, grew up in Boston. He is earned a B.S. in electrical engineering from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA from Harvard. After college, he worked in the financial industry in New York City, eventually becoming a partner at Salomon Brothers, a large investment banking firm.
In 1981 that firm was sold and Bloomberg was out of a job. He then started a company called Innovation Market Systems (IMS), which eventually became the Bloomberg Company.
His background in engineering and finance was key as the company used computer communications technology to place “Bloomberg terminals” in companies and provide them with fast and accurate market news. Eventually the company added other pieces to the business, such as Bloomberg News, which is known for its financial reporting.
In 2001 he entered the political world when he was elected mayor of New York City, serving from 2002 through 2013. He then returned to his company and also became active in philanthropy, giving several billion dollars to various charitable causes.
Bloomberg entered this year’s Democratic primary field late and has not actively campaigned in Iowa, instead targeting other states, such as New Hampshire. As a result, he has spoken little on agricultural issues.
Bloomberg’s campaign talks about his “all-in economy” agenda, which includes items such as increased funding for research and for job-training programs and technical education. He has also talked about the importance of items such as high-speed rural broadband.
Bloomberg is generally liberal on social programs but more moderate on economic issues, though he does support a large increase in the minimum wage.
He is also a strong supporter of free trade and is one of the few candidates in either major party who supported the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). He has opposed some of President Trump’s trade moves, saying the president appears to think trade is a zero sum game. Bloomberg says better trade deals can benefit people on all sides (such as the public in China and the United States).
He is adamant about confronting climate change and supports phasing out coal-fired electrical plants in favor of cleaner alternatives. Toward that end, he proposes ideas such as expediting clean energy projects such as off-shore wind farms. Before running for president, he gave money for the “beyond coal” campaign.