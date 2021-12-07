Bogue Named Public Policy Director for South Dakota Farm Bureau

South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) has named Matthew Bogue of Beresford as the new State Public Policy Director for the organization.
“The cornerstone of SDFB is our grassroots policy. Matthew brings valuable experience in policy issues and a great understanding of SDFB and our values to this position,” said Krystil Smit, SDFB executive director. “We look forward to having him part of our team.”
In this position, Bogue’s focus will be to represent the legislative priorities of the organization in Pierre and throughout the state. He will research, advocate for and elevate the policy developed and passed by SDFB members.
A graduate of South Dakota State University, Bogue held leadership roles in various organizations while a student, including the SDSU Collegiate Farm Bureau where he competed at the National Collegiate Discussion Meet.
He also served at the South Dakota Legislature as an intern for the majority whips and various committees including agriculture and natural resources, transportation, education and state affairs. In 2021, he also served as the intern for Gov. Kristi Noem.
Bogue is involved with his family’s diversified family farm and hunting operation.