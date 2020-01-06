At a time when the public’s idea of a politician is often an angry person hurling insults, Cory Booker is the exception. He always seems to be smiling. He jokes. He talks about bringing people together and stresses that people who voted for Donald Trump are not the enemy.
Booker is 50. He is the only African American candidate still in the Democratic primary race for president.
He grew up in New Jersey before leaving to play football and earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stanford University. He was a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford and earned a law degree from Yale.
He worked for several non-profit and anti-poverty organizations before eventually being elected mayor of Newark, New Jersey. In 2013 he won a special election for the U.S. Senate and is still serving.
In his campaign, Booker espouses liberal policy ideas on a variety of issues, but stresses that he is interested in working on what is achievable, saying that if the votes aren’t there for dramatic change, he will work with the public and Congress to make less dramatic improvements.
“If it doesn’t make economic sense, it’s not going to happen,” he says.
When it comes to issues related to agriculture, Booker has proposed a moratorium on food sector corporate consolidation and on new large animal confinement operations. He has also proposed spending $100 billion over 10 years on USDA conservation programs such as EQIP. His rural plan includes items such as opposition to the oil refinery waivers which have hit the ethanol industry, as well as investments rural broadband.
When it comes to health care, Booker says he believes in a single-payer concept but doesn’t believe the votes are there in Congress for that to happen, so he pushes more incremental changes.
“A lot of the debate around our health care system is hogwash, and I say that as a guy who has never washed a hog,” Booker told the Iowa Farmers Union annual meeting in December. “We pay more than any country on the planet for our health care and we have the worst results of any industrialized nation.
Booker also says the current trade war is causing long-term problems.
“We’ve got to be clear right now that when we lose a market it’s not something you can just flick a switch and it comes back,” Booker says. “I’m not saying you should not take on China, but (the way the U.S. has done it) … I played football and it would be like me saying I’ll take Notre Dame on by myself.”
Instead, he says, the United States needs to work with allies.
Booker is a vegetarian, but he argues that “farmers will be the salvation of this country’s environmental problems.”
Talking to the Farmers Union, he told the group, “I am here because folks that didn’t look like me and many who didn’t pray like me helped me. … Patriotism is love of country. You cannot love your country unless you love your fellow citizens.”