DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship presented the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to Joe and Randy Takes, cattle farmers from Buchanan County, on Feb. 6.
The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award, supported by the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers, recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who “take pride in caring for the environment, their livestock and being good neighbors,” according to a news release from the group.
“The Takes brothers have spent many years improving their family’s farm by adding conservation practices and focusing on animal care,” IDALS Deputy Julie Kenney said.
Joe and Randy Takes have a cattle farm and row crop operation near Coggon, Iowa. Their livestock and land practices go hand-in-hand. Manure from the cattle is used to fertilize their crops, and they are continuously researching the best ways to apply fertilizer, herbicides and pesticides to meet the needs of their crops while being good stewards of the environment.
Along with their focus on land conservation, they have implemented livestock handling practices in their cattle operation.
The brothers are also involved in their church, caring for the buildings at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, and Randy is a lector during mass.
Joe and Randy were nominated for the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor award by their neighbor and friend, Scott White. White said, “These two men are the finest people I have ever met. They are good friends, excellent stewards of the land and the two brothers that I never had.”