Burt County Fair fast approaching

State 4-H Public Speaking Contest
We have several Burt County 4-H members involved in the State 4-H Public Speaking Contest this week. 4-H members sending their 4-H Public Service Announcement (PSA) are not even invited to the in-person event at the University of Nebraska. Those individuals sent their PSA’s online.
In the Intermediate Division PSA Contest Ashlynne Gramke, Hope Roscoe and Elisabeth Vogel are representing Burt County. In the Senior Division, John Roscoe is our only contestant.
In the Speech Division, Intermediate age contestants are: Carsyn Miller and Hope Roscoe. John Roscoe will be competing in the Senior Division of the contest. We just found out the senior finals and awards ceremony will be livestreamed on the Nebraska 4-H Facebook page. The senior finals will be starting at 12:30 on Wednesday, June 30th. Awards will begin at 3 pm, and they hope to wrap up at 4 pm. We wish the best of luck to all our 4-H Public Speaking Contest contestants and look forward to hearing how they did.
July 1 – County Fair Pre-entry Deadline
Every 4-H member should have received a letter with their county fair pre-entry form. These forms are due in the Extension Office on Thursday, July 1. Please complete them and get them in to the Extension Office so we can continue to make preparations for the fair.
July 1 – Deadline for Clover Kid Camp Registrations
July 1 is also the deadline for registering your 5-7 year old 4-H member for the Clover Kid Camp which will be held Wednesday, July 7 on the fairgrounds. They won’t want to miss out on a morning or afternoon of 4-H fun and parents are welcome to stay as long as they like to make their 4-H member comfortable. Hope to hear from many more of our youngest 4-H members!
Tractor Driving Contest
Don’t forget to sign up for the 4-H/FFA Tractor Driving Contest! It will be held Tuesday evening, July 6th beginning at 6:30 pm at Lee Valley Farms. Register by noon so enough safety quizzes can be prepared. It’s a great evening of fun, so bring a lawn chair, bug spray and a cold drink so you can enjoy the competition too!