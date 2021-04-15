Business-conference content available on-demand

The 2021 Professional Dairy Producers® Business Conference featured two days of keynotes, presentations and panel discussions representing 46 dairy experts and producers from around the world, as well as five innovative presentations from the all-new Nexus™ stage. That content is now available in a virtual on-demand format for conference attendees and new registrants.
“Now anyone can access the sessions from business conference, whether they were able to be in attendance with us or not.” said Shelly Mayer, PDPW executive director.
In addition to video recordings of sessions and Nexus presentations, the resource features session handouts, speaker bios and contact information as well as access to the digital storefronts of industry suppliers who exhibited at the conference.
The on-demand package is made possible through a partnership with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and with the support of other generous conference sponsors. For conference attendees the resource is available as a complimentary part of the registration. Those who were not able to attend the conference can access the content with a $350 registration. All materials will be available through May 19.
Visit www.pdpw.org to register for online access and for more information.