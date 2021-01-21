Business Conference moves to Wisconsin Dells

Plans are being finalized for the 2021 PDPW annual business conference. Scheduled for March 17-18, the event will be held at the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. The newly remodeled facility has the capacity to meet social-distancing recommendations and other guidelines suggested by the Centers for Disease Control.
“Our board is very excited about this conference,” said Shelly Mayer, PDPW executive director. “It will be new and fresh, both in terms of our programming and our venue. Producers have been telling us they need to get together in person, especially after the year we’ve all just experienced.”
Participants can expect new additions to the program alongside the traditional assortment of keynote, break-out and specialty sessions. Hands-on Hub sessions and learning lounges will once again be featured. The Hall of Ideas and Equipment show will also be a vital component of the two-day event.
The all-new Nexus™ stage will debut to give innovators and idea generators an opportunity to present their novel ideas to business-conference attendees. Those selected to present their concepts will each have 15 minutes to describe the implications for the dairy community. A moderator will facilitate the presentations; a question-and-answer session will be held at the conclusion of each.
Another new introduction aims to capitalize on the family-friendly opportunities available at the Kalahari and its waterpark. In addition to sessions for dairy executives and managers, there will be youth-leadership sessions available for 15- to 18-year-old students interested in exploring leadership and the dairy industry.
Exhibitor information and applications for the Hall of Ideas and Equipment show are available now. Visit www.pdpw.org/businessconference and click “Register Now” for more information.
Register for the business conference by visiting www.pdpw.org/businessconference or calling PDPW at 800-947-7379. Those interested in attending the youth-leadership sessions can choose the one-day student-registration rate to register for one or both days. Session information is available in the “Agenda and Program” tab.