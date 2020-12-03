Plans for the 2021 PDPW Business Conference are underway, with the conference scheduled for March 17-18, 2021. The annual dairy-education and trade-show event will be held at the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center, 1305 Kalahari Drive, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.
“We have a few new things in store for the PDPW Business Conference in March,” said Cassandra Strupp, PDPW program manager. “Our producer committees are shaping the content of the sessions with an eye on cutting-edge topics that are timely and practical. And the change in venue will allow us to incorporate some new features.”
Visit www.pdpw.org for more information; details and registration information will be available soon.