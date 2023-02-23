The COVID pandemic changed many things about how we do business and interact with each other. For Morgan Ekovich it opened the door to a new business opportunity and launched her career as a “solopreneur” in the business of physical fitness. What began out of her love for physical fitness has expanded to reach into the lives of dairy producers.
As owner of “Get Fit with ME,” Ekovich is focused on helping clients meet their personalized health and fitness goals. Based in Lansing, Michigan, she works with clients across the country. She grew up as an athlete, graduating from Central Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and health fitness. She was teaching fitness classes and working with clients as a personal trainer at a local gym when the pandemic changed everything.
“When COVID hit in March 2020, the club shut down,” she said. “After I was laid off I immediately sent out an email to my clients, telling them I was committed to continuing to work with them. I wasn’t sure what that would look like, but I knew we’d figure it out.”
She began working with her clients outdoors in parks or connecting with them at home through FaceTime. That enabled them to continue their work toward fitness goals.
“When I was able to go back to work at the gym, I found that a lot of clients still liked having a virtual option,” Ekovich said. “That started my journey to develop my own programs. I began working part-time for the gym and part-time on my own. I loved working for myself; it was the best move I ever made.”
By October 2021 she had left the gym completely to run Get Fit with ME full-time. Her business and program offerings have evolved to fit the needs of her clients, who range in age from 20 to 80 years old. She provides virtual personal training as well as group fitness classes through video-conference platforms.
“I really enjoyed teaching group fitness classes at the gym, and moving them to virtual provides the flexibility for people to join in from wherever they are,” she said. “I’m able to coach throughout the session.”
Two new offerings include accountability programs as well as wellness retreats and programs for businesses and organizations. Just like there is no “one size fits all” way to manage a farming business, neither does a cookie-cutter approach work for personal-health and wellness journeys.
The accountability programs she offers include personalized approaches that help clients identify small changes they can incorporate into their lifestyles – changes that lead to lasting change.
Ekovich also hosts a private Facebook group for busy moms, to provide support for their fitness, nutrition, organizational and accountability goals.
“We’re all good at holding others accountable in our families and businesses,” she said. “But sometimes we forget what needs to happen for our own health. With a 7-14-21 day habit-changing program, we focus on small habits that can make a big difference over time. We start small, get wins, build momentum and celebrate successes.”
Business expansion continues with support
She’s surprised at how much she enjoys owning her business, she said. She appreciates support from resources like America’s Small Business Development Centers, which helps with business planning, paperwork and other business-starting requirements.
“When you work from home, it’s easy to feel alone and wonder if you’re doing things the right way,” she said. “Having a support system of professionals, coaches and family members is important to help answer questions and keep moving, even if they are virtual, too.”
Starting this year, she has a contracted employee on her team. She’s continuing to expand her reach with clients from across the country.
“I thought I would only be able to work in a small geographic area,” she said. “But the ability to reach people in a virtual way from Washington State to Florida and Maryland all from my home in Michigan has been incredible.”
In the future Ekovich wants to build on a combination of in-person events and workshops followed by virtual accountability programs.
“I love the energy of working with groups and in-person events to teach small steps in nutrition and fitness that you can implement right away and make a difference,” she said. “And then take the accountability piece virtual where we can follow up and build on the progress you started at the in-person event.”
Small changes key to health
Ekovich said she’s found that working with clients who are farmers or serve in other physically demanding jobs poses a special challenge because of physical and mental stress.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with dairy farmers,” she said. “Both my parents grew up on dairy farms and I have a special place in my heart for the work that farmers do.”
She highlighted healthy routines on a recent episode of PDPW’s The Dairy Signal® and will present two sessions at the 2023 PDPW Business Conference.
“Even though you (farmers) are already moving a lot, there are improvements you can make to prevent injury, manage stress and improve nutrition so you’re able to do a better job for your family, your team and your farm,” she said. “It can start with something as simple as stretching at the end of the day so you feel better and can move more easily instead of needing to take Advil just to get out the door in the morning.”
She said preventative activities are especially important for dairy farmers. Keeping in mind one’s form and bodily alignment while performing daily tasks such as carrying buckets or moving equipment can help prevent injuries in the long term.
“You are the people sun-up to sun-down working with animals, equipment and people,” she said. “If you’re aching and in pain, you can’t support the farm the way you want to. If we can add some prevention into the mix to help you sleep better, eat healthier and avoid injury, it all adds up in small ways.”
Visit www.getfitwithme-morganekovich.com for more information.