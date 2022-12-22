Business IQ matters in dairying

I grew up on a dairy farm, and have worked in and around the dairy industry for my entire life. I’ve seen many substantial changes that have made a remarkable difference in the productivity, efficiency and profitability of current dairy operations. When comparing current farms with the dairies of my dad’s generation, it’s clear there have been substantial improvements in genetics, cow comfort, nutrition, technology and management practices.
All those improvements matter. But I would maintain that the single-biggest difference maker between success or failure, profitability or losses, and top-tier performance against a peer group versus bottom-tier performance, isn’t the price of milk or any one of these important advances. Instead I believe the primary distinguishing factor is what many refer to as the “business IQ” of farm leaders and managers. I would further suggest that the majority of managers enjoying success in the dairy industry possesses a high business IQ.
What do we mean when we refer to business IQ in the context of dairy farming? I believe it starts with an attitude or mindset acknowledging that most decision-making on the farm must be guided by business principles. That might seem obvious, but it’s easy to let other non-business-oriented factors guide decision-making.
An example is continuing to do things the way mom and dad did to pay tribute to their heritage even if those practices no longer make business or financial sense. Or maybe the decision is made to own more machinery than the farm can reasonably support because of a desire to be independent of anyone else to harvest crops or haul manure. Perhaps the choice is made to continue doing business with a particular service provider out of loyalty even after that professional is no longer helping drive the agreed-upon results. And the list goes on and on.
Management of any enterprise often requires its leaders to choose between many competing priorities. It’s rarely easy to make what everyone is going to say is the “best call.” How does one decide which priorities should have our attention? How does one decide between dealing with the most urgent issues versus those most important?
By the way, it’s rare – if not impossible – for a manager to make all the decisions that need to be made and still please everyone. Managers must always allow business principles to guide decision-making rather than emotions or a desire to make everyone happy.
In professional sports, many personnel decisions need to be made during the course of a year. The general manager regularly needs to cut players or decide whether to agree to a contract extension, and so on. When he decides not to ink a new deal with a premier player it frequently has a big impact on the locker room. We often hear players say somewhat critically, “it’s business.”
The comment is often said in a tone that suggests that making a decision based on business is cold and heartless. But we also can appreciate that if a general manager lets his or her heart drive necessary decisions rather than business principles, bad outcomes normally result through time. The same can be said about decisions on a dairy farm. Business principles need to drive many decisions or it’s likely to eventually result in subpar performance.
That leads to the question of determining what the key indicators are of a farm manager’s business IQ. While not an exact science, here’s some food for thought to identify high business IQ.
- Understand the difference between cash flow and profitability, two important financial measures that impact a farm’s performance. For example, a farm that cash-flows in the short run may not be profitable long-term, and a profitable farm may not cash-flow at times.
- Know the difference between net income on the tax return and net profit on an accrual income statement.
- Recognize the concept of leverage and what impact high leverage might have on the operation during periods of financial stress.
- Understand the concept of working capital and how it serves to buffer the farm’s cash flow when things become tight.
- Be aware of the estimated breakeven price for milk; it’s an important concept that helps with milk marketing and various risk-management decisions.
- Annually build a projection and a budget, and regularly monitor actual performance to budget. Some expenses are difficult to track monthly but most of the income line items on a dairy farm profit-and-loss statement, as well as many expense line items, are trackable and meaningful.
- Make larger capital expenditures with consideration given to potential return on investment. Determine if the investment will improve or detract from the overall profitability of the farm, and understand how that’s determined.
- Decide on expansion plans after a careful analysis of gains or losses in profitability expected post-completion. Be able to predict if the expansion project will help the farm be more efficient and more profitable.
- Optimize risk-protection strategies on both the income portion of the profit-and-loss statement and the expense portion. With the current inflated costs, forward-pricing inputs and taking advantage of cash discounts can be meaningful. The best managers know how to negotiate and use those strategies effectively.
The list is a sample of the issues and decisions facing dairy managers, each of which require the application of business principles for long-term success. I believe possessing and applying a high business IQ will be the biggest long-term difference maker on dairies.
Dave Coggins is senior vice-president of ag banking at Nicolet National Bank, a corporate sponsor of PDPW. Email dcoggins@nicoletbank.com to contact him.