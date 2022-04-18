Ag Barometer lower with Ukraine war’s impact

The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer dipped to a reading of 113 in March, the weakest farmer sentiment reading since May 2020 in the early days of the pandemic.
The March reading was 12 points lower than a month earlier and 36% lower than in March 2021, according to a Purdue news release.
When compared to a year earlier, producers’ appraisal of current conditions was down 44% while their expectations for the future fell 31%.
The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer sentiment index is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers’ responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted from March 14-18.
Producers continue to say they expect their farm’s financial performance to decline in 2022 compared to 2021. The March Farm Financial Performance Index, at a reading of 87, was up slightly (4 points) compared to February but it was still 30% lower than a year earlier. When producers think about how their farm will fare financially in 2022, it’s clear they do not expect commodity price strength to offset the dramatic rise in farm production costs they are experiencing.
The biggest concern among producers for their farming operation this year continues to be “higher input costs.” Drilling down a bit further, it’s clear that disruptions to trade in ag commodities and key inputs such as fertilizer resulting from the war in Ukraine are on producers’ minds as 19% of respondents chose “availability of inputs” as their biggest concern, matching the percentage of producers who chose “lower crop and/or livestock prices.”
The March survey provided the first opportunity to ask producers explicitly how they expect war in Ukraine will impact U.S. agriculture. Producers overwhelmingly said they expect input prices to be most affected (63% of respondents) followed by crop prices (33% of respondents) and livestock prices (3% of respondents).
When asked about their expectations for farm input prices in the upcoming year, 57% of producers said they expect farm input prices to rise by 20% or more and 36% said they think input prices will rise by 30% or more.
Responding to a related question, just over one-fourth (27%) of producers say they’ve had difficulty purchasing crop inputs for the 2022 crop season. Responses to this question have been consistent since January, with 27 to 30% of producers indicating they faced input supply challenges. Supply chain problems continue to be wide-ranging with herbicides and fertilizer posing the most problems followed closely by farm machinery parts.
Producers do not view this as a good time to make large investments in their farming operations as the Farm Capital Investment Index in March fell yet again.
There was little change in the farmland value indices in March. The short-term index remained at 145 while the long-term index dropped back 8 points to 146, which left it one point above its January reading. When three-month moving averages of both the long and short-term indices are examined, however, it does start to look like producers are less bullish about farmland values than they were last fall. The three-month moving averages for both the long and short-term indices peaked last fall and now stand 7 to 8% below, respectively, their November 2021 level. The shift could simply reflect how rapidly farmland prices have increased recently and how difficult producers expect it to be for values to continue increasing from current levels.