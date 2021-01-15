Animal feed company wins Governor's Bioscience Award

In recognition of this contributions to the state’s bioscience industry, animal nutrition company Evonik of Blair, Nebraska received the Governor’s Bioscience Award during a presentation ceremony rounding out Bioscience Month Oct. 28.
“Evonik was on the leading edge of Nebraska’s bioscience growth when it came to Blair 20 years ago,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said. “During the past two decades, Evonik has expanded operations and launched pioneering new ventures in the Cornhusker State. The company’s innovations in animal nutrition are creating great jobs for Nebraskans, while providing an important market for local farmers.”
Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals, working in more than 100 countries with more than 32,000 employees.
Evonik’s Blair site employs about 105 in manufacturing Biolys, a form of L-Lysine used to produce feed additives for swine and poultry. Production started in 2000 for lysine. In addition, Evonik and DSM have formed a 50:50 joint venture company called Veramaris to produce omega-3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) in Blair with a natural marine algae which started up in May 2019.
“For more than 20 years now, we have been manufacturing essential ingredients for animal nutrition for customers throughout the country and around the world,” said Paul Caldwell, site director for Evonik’s Blair facility.
“Evonik is a key component of Nebraska’s bio-ecosystem, a centerpiece of the industrial biotech sector in the state, and its commitment to investment in Nebraska makes it an ideal recipient of the award,” said Rob Owen, executive director of the nonprofit trade association Bio Nebraska.