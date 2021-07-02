Cattle operations often contend with profit problem

DES MOINES — The key to profitability in the cattle industry could come by rejecting a lot of the paradigms that have been followed over the years.

John Locke, manager of J.D. Hudgins Inc. and instructor for the Ranching for Profit program, spoke to producers at the Beef Improvement Federation’s research symposium and convention here June 22.

He says producers who focus solely on profit may be missing the mark. Locke defines a profit as having the ability to pay cash rent for land, paying all labor costs as well as other production costs, all while making a return on investment.

This is a challenge, he adds, citing an industry average for return on assets at -1.5%.

Part of this, Locke says, could be the belief that ranching is more lifestyle than business.

“I’m sure you’ve all heard that, but if the business is great, then the lifestyle is going to get better,” he says.

He says farms have continued to break even or lose money over the years. He says off-farm income, free labor and inherited wealth have allowed people to stay on the farm despite the lack of profitability.

Locke says to achieve a profit, three things need to happen — a reduction of overhead expenses, an improved gross margin and increased turnover when it comes to marketing commodities.

Locke says 40% of businesses fail in the first year of operation, and 96% fail within a decade. When it comes to cattle production, much of that occurs because of how the operation has been traditionally managed.